What Flag Does Kevin Vallejos Carry? All About UFC Vegas 114 Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Kevin Vallejos’ path to Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 114 hasn’t been an easy one. The 24-year-old featherweight fought Jean Silva in September 2023 in Dana White’s Contender Series for the opportunity to sign with the promotion. However, he lost and failed to secure a contract. His luck changed a year later.

In September 2024, he took on Cam Teague at DWCS and managed to win by first-round knockout, securing his entry into UFC. Since then, he has fought three times and remains undefeated in the promotion. That’s where most people’s knowledge about him ends. However, Vallejos is much more than that, and has a pretty decent story.

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Where Was Kevin Vallejos Born? Which country does he represent?

Nicknamed ‘El Chino,’ the 24-year-old was born in Batán, a small city located near Mar del Plata in the Buenos Aires Province of Argentina. The area where he grew up is known for local industries and a tight-knit community, but mixed martial arts? No! Despite that, his interest grew in MMA while training in local gyms.

“When I was 16, I started training,” Vallejos told UFC. “I started training as a hobby because I liked it.”

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Back then, he had no plans to fight in a promotion like UFC, where he would end up representing Argentina. The country has produced only a limited number of fighters in the promotion compared with other MMA powerhouses, which makes Vallejos part of a small but growing group of athletes representing the nation in global mixed martial arts competition.

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What is Vallejos’ ethnicity and religion?

While Kevin Vallejos has never publicly spoken about his religious beliefs, the majority of people in Argentina identify as Christians, with Roman Catholicism being the most prevalent denomination. Information about Vallejos’ specific ethnic background is not publicly available. However, Argentina’s population largely traces its heritage to European immigrants, particularly those from Italy, Spain, and Germany.

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Vallejos’ connection to Argentina remains strong. He continues to live and train in the country, traveling to the United States only for his fights—something he is expected to do again for his matchup against Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 114. He trains out of Brothers of Life MMA in Mar del Plata/Batán, located in Buenos Aires Province.

As he continues his rise in the UFC, Vallejos has also drawn comparisons to Ilia Topuria, the Georgian-Spanish fighter known for his aggressive style and finishing ability. But can the 24-year-old live up to that comparison?