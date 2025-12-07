brand-logo
What Happened to Alexandre Pantoja? Freak Injury Makes Joshua Van Second Youngest Champ at UFC 323

BySudeep Sinha

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:42 AM EST

Absolutely no one saw this coming. Most expected Alexandre Pantoja to defend his title with the grit and composure that made him the betting favorite against rising contender Joshua Van. But the fight ended almost as soon as it began. Just 26 seconds into the opening round, Pantoja fell backward onto his left arm, which snapped on impact, forcing an immediate stoppage.

It was a heartbreaking scene, and while talk of a rematch surfaced instantly, Pantoja faces a long recovery before anything can materialize. In the meantime, Joshua Van has inevitably reaped the benefits of the freak result—even if this wasn’t the way he hoped to win a world title. With the victory, the 24-year-old now stands as the second-youngest champion in UFC history.

“Joshua Van now the second youngest #UFC Champion: (Jon Jones #1: 23 yrs 8 months),” revealed Jed I. Goodman.

