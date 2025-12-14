What Happened to Amanda Lemos? Truth Behind Gillian Robertson Fight Cancellation at UFC Vegas 112

Fight week at the UFC Apex is typically quiet, predictable, and almost routine. Fighters make weight, cameras roll, and the card advances whether the spotlight is bright or dim. But every now and then, something breaks the pace. Not loudly, not publicly, but just enough to leave questions hanging in the air.
That is what occurred hours before UFC Vegas 112. A strawweight matchup with serious implications vanished without warning, leaving one fighter dressed, ready, and suddenly alone. There was no dramatic announcement. No replacement. Just confusion, frustration, and a lot of silence surrounding Amanda Lemos.
Why did Amanda Lemos leave Gillian Robertson hanging?
The explanation arrived late and without detail: medical issues. Amanda Lemos was forced out with just hours to go, leaving the UFC with no time to pivot. For Gillian Robertson, it meant the end of a whole training camp without the opportunity to compete.
“The time, blood, sweat, and tears poured into a fight camp to make your dreams a reality, and getting stood up at the altar is very unfortunate,” Robertson said in an Instagram post. “The world knows what would have happened tonight.” It was more than just disappointment; momentum was slipping away at the worst possible moment.
‘The Savage’ had been building quietly. Four consecutive wins. A growing sense that 2026 could be the start of something bigger. Instead, she departs 2025 with only one battle under her belt, stopped not by performance but by circumstances beyond her control.
Due to a medical issue, Amanda Lemos has been removed from her strawweight bout with Gillian Robertson. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from #UFCVegas112.
— UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2025
For Amanda Lemos, the silence cuts the other way. The former title challenger finishes the year 1–1, having defeated Iasmin Lucindo and lost to Tatiana Suarez. Even if the reason is reasonable, pulling out this late raises questions. Without specifics, the gap will fill itself. This isn’t about blame. After all, late medical withdrawals happen all the time, and fighters do not owe the public their medical charts. But timing is important when it comes to such anticipated bouts.
And when a contest is canceled on fight day, the repercussions are more severe than usual, particularly in a division where opportunities are already scarce. UFC Vegas 112 will move forward. The card still happens. But for Gillian Robertson, the wait is getting longer. And Lemos’ path ahead is now under increased scrutiny. And it isn’t because she talked, but unfortunately, because she couldn’t.
