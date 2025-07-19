What Happened to Diego Sanchez? All About UFC Star’s Recent Arrest In Albuquerque

Diego Sanchez’s name was once synonymous with non-stop action and etched into history books with his fight against Clay Guida being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 was known for his brawling spirit, granite chin, and unmatched heart.

But now, the headlines about him are no longer about comeback fights or honoring his fighting career. So, what happened? How did a beloved UFC veteran end up in the news for all the wrong reasons amid growing concerns about his health and future?

Why was Diego Sanchez arrested?

In a recent update on X, veteran MMA reporter Damon Martin shared, “Diego Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning and hit with two gun related charges including a felony for shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Sanchez’s rep told me he’s been struggling with substance ab*se and the hope is to get him the help he needs.”

As mentioned by Martin, in the early hours of Friday morning, Sanchez was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he still resides. According to reports and official arrest records, the 43-year-old was booked at 12:01 a.m. and charged with two offenses: shooting at or from a motor vehicle — a fourth-degree felony, and negligent use of a deadly weapon — a misdemeanor.

Police allege that Sanchez leaned out of the passenger side window and fired a gunshot into the air while the vehicle drove past a crash site. He was tracked down and taken into custody shortly after. Sanchez denied pulling the trigger but acknowledged that there was a gun in the car.

The driver of the vehicle, who is not facing any charges as per the reports, told officers that Diego Sanchez was the one who fired the shot, even reportedly laughing while speaking to the authorities. At the time of writing, Sanchez remains in custody as the court has yet to set bail for the former UFC fighter. The incident sparked immediate concern across the MMA community as ‘The Nightmare’s journey has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs recently.

Sanchez’s struggles with substance ab*se brought to light amidst his recent troubles

For long-time fans, this is a heartbreaking twist in the journey of a true MMA pioneer. Diego Sanchez was never just another name on the roster. He was the face of early UFC grit, a man who fought in four different weight classes and left everything in the cage every time he stepped in.

From his classic with Clay Guida to his battle against Gilbert Melendez, Sanchez earned his spot in the UFC’s wild history books. But over time, things changed. After his UFC exit in 2020, Sanchez entered bare-knuckle boxing and grappling tournaments, never quite finding the same success.

His relationship with controversial coach Joshua Fabia raised eyebrows across the MMA world. Fabia’s strange methods, including knife-chasing training drills, amid other bizarre methods, were widely criticized, leading to Diego Sanchez’s eventual release from the UFC.

He cut ties with Fabia in 2021 and later joined Eagle FC, where he made a losing debut against Kevin Lee. A 2023 TKO loss in BKFC and a canceled boxing debut earlier this year only deepened the feeling that Sanchez’s fighting days are behind him.

Now, this arrest and the admission of continued substance ab*se paint an even darker picture. His representative, Ricky Kottenstette, recently told the media that Sanchez has entered rehab a few times in recent years and that they’re once again seeking help following this incident and his arrest.

It’s a tragic pattern not uncommon in combat sports. The same warriors who entertain millions under the lights often struggle when the spotlights fade. As of now, there are more questions than answers. What happens next will depend on the legal process, Diego Sanchez’s willingness to accept help, and the support system around him.