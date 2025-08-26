What Happened to Gable Steveson? All About Injury That Forced CJI 2 Withdrawal Against Craig Jones

The excitement surrounding CJI 2 took a quick turn when Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson abruptly withdrew from his highly anticipated superfight versus Craig Jones. Just days before the event, the American wrestling star claimed to have a toe injury, leaving fans shocked and organizers scrambling.

Jones, never one to miss an opportunity for a jibe, confirmed the news with his characteristic sarcasm, igniting a surge of skepticism around the whole situation that hasn’t slowed down since. But what exactly happened? Let’s find out!

Why did Gable Steveson pull out of CJI 2?

The official reason for Gable Steveson’s withdrawal is turf toe, a sprain of the big toe joint that can drastically impair mobility, balance, and explosiveness, all of which are essential for wrestling and grappling. While it may sound minor, the condition can be devastating, with medical professionals frequently suggesting at least three weeks of rest.

Competing with the injury would jeopardize Steveson’s entire game, which is built around forward movement, takedowns, and change in angles. Craig Jones announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Bad news coming. Gable out. Sorry guys.” The announcement was a big blow, given that the Jones vs. Steveson fight was undoubtedly the most anticipated battle on the card.

The cancellation of this rare wrestler vs. grappler showdown leaves a gap that Jones has joked about filling, even mentioning NCAA standout Wyatt Hendrickson as a possible replacement. Gable Steveson’s absence is especially significant because Jones stated that this could be one of his last competitive outings.

The Australian grappler, a two-time ADCC silver medalist and one of no-gi’s most recognizable figures, considered retirement after this bout. That backdrop made Gable Steveson’s withdrawal all the more painful for those hoping for a historic crossover moment in wrestling.

Combat World is skeptical of the pullout

Despite Gable Steveson’s explanation, not everyone agrees that turf toe is the entire story. The 25-year-old is still slated to face Braden Peterson in his professional MMA debut at LFA 217 on September 12, just twelve days after CJI 2. That quick turnaround has left many in the grappling community wondering how a significant enough injury to cancel a fight could still allow him to compete in another so soon.

Luke Thomas, the renowned combat sports journalist, summed up the confusion on X, writing, “The timing and excuse is weird. I have questions.” Craig Jones himself hasn’t shied away from stirring the pot, poking fun with the line, “Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy… except a hangnail.”

CJI commentator Alex Wendling went on to say that the UFC’s feeder company, LFA, may have affected Steveson’s decision, considering Jones’ recent conflict with the UFC’s grappling arm. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s a sad thing when a lad can’t keep his word.” Wendling further added, “Very interesting timing to get an MMA offer from recent ‘playful rival’ UFC’s feeder promotion.”

While some fans understand the Olympic gold medalist’s decision to protect his health before making his MMA debut, others see it as a strategic move to prioritize long-term opportunities above a one-off grappling superfight.

Regardless of the reason, the 25-year-old’s withdrawal has left CJI 2 without one of its main attractions, sparking questions about his dedication to grappling. The event will go on, despite Craig Jones mocking the situation and hinting at unlikely replacements, but the uproar will ensure Steveson’s absence remains one of its most talked-about elements.