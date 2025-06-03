What Happened to GFL? Real Reason Kevin Lee Is Suing UFC’s Competitor

Earlier this year, when asked about the GFL (Global Fight League), Dana White confessed, “I think these guys are blowing real cash. These guys are throwing a lot of money around.” With former UFC stars like Kevin Lee, Benson Henderson, Urijah Faber, Tony Ferguson, and more making their way to the promotion, it looked like the UFC had another contender gunning for its throne in the MMA sphere, at least for a while. But where did that fairytale go?

In April, reports emerged that GFL’s first two events had been canceled, and the storm clouds started gathering over the fledgling promotion’s future. Now, Kevin Lee isn’t just walking away. He’s lawyering up. And fans are left asking: What really happened to GFL? Let’s dive in!

Kevin Lee goes off on GFL as he claims they “used” him and other veterans to build hype

In his appearance on MMA Today with RJ Clifford, shared on X, Kevin Lee began by stating, “Um, and then these last maybe 12 months or so we were in pretty heavy talks with GFL. Uh, they were supposed to be the new startup promotion. They were supposed to be the next big thing. And I got behind them pretty, pretty good.”

During the build-up to the GFL’s inaugural event, the promotion had gained significant momentum. A January draft stacked with UFC veterans. A six-team global format. Back-to-back events planned in LA’s Shrine Auditorium. But as Lee explained, “Uh, the talks were great, but there wasn’t no action behind it.”

According to a statement made to MMA Junkie by GFL founder, Darren Owens, the trouble started due to, “Our primary investor didn’t fulfill his April obligation which has caused some issues however we have a solution in place. We are likely going to have to launch in June but 100% moving forward.”

But that never materialized. Fighters were told to move on, and many, like Lee, did. ‘The Motown Phenom’ has recently signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), but his issues with the GFL aren’t over. Why?

Lee stated, “And, you know, I can’t speak too, too much on a situation because now we’re going through legal and, uh, you know, I’ll be, I’ll be suing them for, for some defamation, for some extortion. I think that they used guys like me and used our name in order to get out there and be a major face of the MMA promotion business and nothing ever came from it.”

This isn’t just a beef about broken promises. It’s a cautionary tale. Can new promotions ever really rival the UFC? Or are these startups just castles made of sand? Lee’s case might answer that. If GFL truly leveraged his name to build hype and then vanished into thin air, there’s more at stake here than bruised egos. Nevertheless, what’s next for Kevin Lee’s MMA career?

‘The Motown Phenom’ set to make his PFL debut in June against “No. 1 ranked guy”

Kevin Lee might be suing GFL, but he’s not waiting around for the dust to settle. So, where does “The Motown Phenom” go when a deal collapses and the clock’s ticking? Turns out, the answer is a world tournament! Lee is now set to headline the 2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals on June 20, stepping in on short notice to face reigning champion Gadzhi Rabadanov.

Lee announced the move on his Instagram, writing, “It’s official, I’m stepping into the PFL lightweight tournament against the No. 1 ranked guy on June 20th.” Just like that, Lee jumped the line, replacing an injured Jay-Jay Wilson and earning himself a shot at PFL gold.

Needless to say, it’s a high-stakes gamble, one that fans online quickly dubbed “gangsta.” But some worry the matchup might be too much, too soon. After all, Rabadanov isn’t just any opponent. He’s the defending tournament champ, with knockout wins over Michael Dufort and Brent Primus and a dominant run in 2024.

GFL may have left Lee in limbo, but PFL handed him a ticket straight to the top. If he wins, the narrative flips; he’s no longer the guy left hanging by a failed startup. He’s the tournament dark horse, the comeback story no one saw coming. Can Kevin Lee find his resurgence in the PFL? And will his proposed lawsuit bring more light to what exactly happened with the GFL and their promises? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!