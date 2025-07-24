What Happened to Hulk Hogan? Cause of Death, 911 Dispatch, & More

“I fear no man, no beast or evil, brother.” That iconic motto defined the life and legacy of WWE legend Hulk Hogan. Famed for his signature horseshoe mustache, bright bandanas, and larger-than-life persona, Hogan transcended wrestling to become a cultural force. But today, fans across the world mourn, relying only on memories, photos, and videos, as news breaks that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71—just 13 days before his birthday.

Born Terry Bollea, ‘The Hulkster’ burst onto the scene in the 1980s and quickly took over as the face of professional wrestling. He brought unmatched charisma and star power that launched WWE into the mainstream, helping create what is now called the “Golden Age” of wrestling—an era that continues to stand tall on Hulk Hogan’s legacy. His catchphrases and shirt-ripping entrances left an indelible mark on sports entertainment.

TMZ Sports broke the news and shocked the world. According to their report, emergency medical personnel rushed to Hulk Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, responding to a suspected “cardiac arrest”. In video clips obtained by TMZ, first responders from Clearwater Fire & Rescue performed chest compressions early Thursday morning before transporting Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shortly after, WWE confirmed the heartbreaking update on X, writing: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the company said. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In the final years of his life, Hulk Hogan had been quietly grappling with serious health issues. These complications ultimately led to his unofficial retirement in 2006, shortly after his SummerSlam victory over Randy Orton. Though he won the match, ‘The Hulkster’ largely stepped away from in-ring competition following that bout.

Six years later, in January 2012, he made a brief return for one final match in Manchester, England—bringing the curtain down on a legendary 35-year wrestling career. According to Pro Wrestling Wiki, Hulk Hogan was a 12-time world champion, with his accolades including multiple WWE/WWF Championship reigns and six WCW World Heavyweight titles. He also held championships in various promotions around the world.

In his later years, Hulk Hogan settled in Clearwater, Florida, where he operated his Hulkamania merchandise shop. But in June, he reportedly suffered a “near-death” experience after a heart attack that required emergency surgery. Later, people claimed he had been recovering well. However, today—everything came to a tragic end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Hulk Hogan’s years of physical pain and surgeries before his final days

Hulk Hogan’s most recent heart attack marked yet another chapter in his long and painful battle with declining health. Though he had stepped away from the ring, the wrestling icon had spent more than a decade dealing with a range of serious medical issues. In 2013, ‘Sterling Golden’ filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Laser Spine Institute, accusing the facility of medical malpractice.

He alleged that doctors there convinced him to undergo “unnecessary and ineffective” spinal surgeries—starting with one in 2010—that ultimately worsened his condition. But Hulk Hogan’s health challenges extended far beyond his spine and heart. Over the years, he also endured multiple knee and hip replacements, shoulder surgeries, and procedures involving his eyes and abdomen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Jake Paul on the Impaulsive podcast last year, Hogan shed light on the toll it had taken. Hulk Hogan said, “I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. 10 of them were back surgeries,” adding, “I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

After more than three decades in the ring, the physical cost of Hogan’s legendary career was undeniable—leaving lasting damage to his body and, ultimately, his heart. Now, with his passing, the world says goodbye to one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. Rest in peace, Hulk Hogan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans.