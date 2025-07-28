What Happened to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Wife & Son? Death Toll in Khazakshtan’s Fatal Car Accident Reported

A heartbreaking incident shook the MMA world in the early hours of July 27. UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, already sidelined due to injury, was dealt a devastating personal blow when tragedy struck his family. That Sunday morning, Rakhmonov’s wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, was involved in a horrific car accident. She was traveling with their young son—born in 2022—and two female friends when the crash took place.

The aftermath was gut-wrenching, with disturbing images of the mangled vehicle spreading quickly across social media. This devastating event is bound to have a deep impact on Shavkat Rakhmonov, both emotionally and professionally. The 29-year-old hasn’t fought since December 2023 and was eyeing a return to the Octagon later this year.

But now, with his family at the center of this heartbreaking tragedy, his future in MMA hangs in the balance. Let’s take a closer look at what we know so far.

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife, son & two others involved in a fatal car crash

The tragic accident involving Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, occurred on the Almaty–Yekaterinburg highway in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, specifically in the Muyinkum district near the village of Aksuek. As per initial reports, Mrs. Rakhmonova was behind the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser 2000, traveling from Karaganda to Almaty. During the drive, the SUV reportedly lost control—the exact cause is still being investigated by local authorities.

As a result, Mrs. Rakhmonova was unable to regain control of the vehicle, leading to its overturning on the highway. Emergency responders immediately rushed Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife and young son to the nearest hospital for trauma care. Tragically, the two other passengers—both believed to be close friends of Mrs. Rakhmonova—died on the spot. Images of the overturned SUV quickly went viral, showing the bloodstained wreckage and painting a grim picture of the crash.

At present, the condition of both Mrs. Rakhmonova and her son remains critical. They continue to be monitored closely by medical staff, with doctors describing their status as “moderately serious.” However, survival may not be the end of the ordeal for Mrs. Rakhmonova. If the investigation finds her responsible for the crash that claimed two lives, she could face legal consequences under Article 345 of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code, which covers traffic violations resulting in fatalities.

Current health condition of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife & son

According to the latest update from the regional Department of Health, Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife and son are now no longer considered to be at risk. Though still under medical observation, both were being treated for a closed craniocerebral injury and cerebral contusion at Shu Municipal Hospital. “They receive treatment in line with the clinical protocols of diagnosis and treatment,” the hospital’s press service confirmed earlier.

In a significant development today, the agency revealed that both Shavkat Rakhmonov’s wife and son have now voluntarily left the hospital. “The injured individuals checked themselves out of Shu Municipal Hospital after writing a formal notice and departed for Almaty. They stated that they had no complaints regarding the medical institution,” the press service stated.

As of now, neither Shavkat Rakhmonov, his manager, nor any of his representatives has issued a statement regarding the accident or the tragic loss of the two co-passengers. We will continue to follow this story closely. Stay tuned for further updates.