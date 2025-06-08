What Happened to UFC’s Ben Askren? Car Accident, Pneumonia, Staph Infection Rumors & More

Ben Askren‘s health has sparked a wave of bewilderment and alarm in the MMA community over the last 24 hours, as stories of his unexpected hospitalization have caught everyone off guard. In the absence of concrete updates, speculation arose, ranging from whispers about a vehicle accident to suspicions about a staph infection.

It wasn’t until his wife, Amy Askren, spoke out that the situation became heartbreakingly clear: Ben was in critical condition, suffering from a severe case of pneumonia.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben Askren battling a bad case of pneumonia

Amy’s message, posted on Facebook, painted a picture of a nightmare unfolding with no warning. She revealed how the pneumonia struck ‘Funky’ “very suddenly,” and how her husband, a former UFC fighter, is now comatose in the ICU.

“You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something,” Amy wrote. “He developed severe pneumonia, which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time.” She further added that right now, all she wishes to do is keep her children safe from the emotional turmoil.

“We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children… please refrain from discussing it with them for now.” Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen also acknowledged the severity of the situation on social media, stating, “Ben is alive, and prayers are wanted. Family choosing privacy at this time.”

Other wrestling and MMA personalities, such as Ohio State coach Tom Ryan and journalist Pat Mineo, shared similar news. According to several reports, it was a staph infection that potentially exacerbated the pneumonia.

However, no medical information beyond Amy’s post has been confirmed. It is worth noting that not too long ago, Askren became a part of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff‘s new venture, Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben Askren was all excited about the new task at hand

Just before his unexpected health scare, ‘Funky’ appeared to be approaching a new chapter—one where he could combine his wrestling roots with the theatrics he encountered during his MMA and boxing detours.

His recent involvement with Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF), the new venture led by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, seemed to be more than just a return to the mats; it appeared to be a project that finally matched both his competitive fire and his eccentric personality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For a man who had always stood out in the fight scene, RAF seemed like the natural next step. ‘Funky’ made it known online that this wasn’t just another post-retirement job. He had turned down offers from other start-up leagues. But RAF—a mix of pro wrestling and real freestyle grit—definitely struck a chord.

Askren seemed excited by the idea of helping develop something new with credible names behind it, claiming that he was “ready to throw around young bucks” once the league began in the fall. Hopefully, he would soon recover and be able to go all-in on this new project that got him all excited. We at EssentiallySports send our heartfelt prayers and strength to Ben Askren and his family, wishing him a full and swift recovery.