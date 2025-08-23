What Happened to Zhang Mingyang? Injury Suffered During Johnny Walker Loss at UFC Shanghai

In an electrifying showdown, Johnny Walker faced off against Zhang Mingyaang in the main event of UFC Fight Night 257 on Saturday night. With the crowd buzzing with anticipation, Walker charged into the first round looking for a takedown, but Zhang countered effectively, seizing the advantage and delivering powerful elbows from the top position. Walker got back to his feet, but Zhang continued to land sharp counters that kept him on the defensive. A powerful right hand momentarily shook Walker, prompting him to clinch and take a breather.



Zhang pressured forward, stuffing another takedown and landing sharp shots, including a sneaky head kick, before the horn. In the second, Zhang kept landing, rocking Walker with every touch. But after a calf kick, Zhang’s leg gave out, which appeared to be an injury. Walker swarmed him with punches as Zhang couldn’t stand. Referee Marc Goddard waved it off, as Walker collected the win.

Zhang appears to have suffered the same condition as Sean O’Malley, when the latter struggled with drop foot after being stopped by Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera back in August 2020 at UFC 252.