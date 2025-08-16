What Is Aaron Pico’s Net Worth in 2025? UFC Debutant’s Career Earnings and Bellator Salary

The moment is finally here! After years of fighting under the bright lights of Bellator, Aaron Pico will be making his first walk to the Octagon at UFC 319. The significance of the moment was summed up by him during his recent media day interview where he confessed, “I have a funny story, my son is four years old and we watch the fights all the time and when I told him, ‘Dad’s going to fight in the UFC on TV,’ he said, ‘Wow, Dad, you’re finally a professional.’”

Yet, playful jabs aside, this is Pico’s chance to prove he belongs among the UFC’s elite. So, what does all of this mean for Aaron Pico’s career and his bank account? Let’s break it all down ahead of his clash against Lerone Murphy!

What is Aaron Pico’s net worth in 2025?

Here’s where things get interesting. Officially, Aaron Pico’s career disclosed earnings sit at $380,000, according to Tapology. But disclosed payouts rarely tell the whole story. Sponsorship deals, locker-room bonuses, and private contracts often go unreported.

Add everything together, and it’s fair to estimate his current net worth in the $500,000 to $1 million range. That’s not exactly the bank-breaking wealth of UFC megastars like Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya. But Aaron Pico’s UFC run is just beginning; the numbers will likely climb fast.

After all, let’s not forget how long the road has been. The California native has been fighting professionally since 2017, and according to Bellator MMA President Scott Coker at the time, “Simply put, Aaron has all the makings of MMA’s next great superstar, and to have him here at Bellator MMA is something special.”

While he lost his debut fight against Zach Freeman in just 24 seconds in a massive upset, Pico bounced back with a first-round knockout of Justin Linn just a few months later. He eventually stepped away from the promotion to sign with the UFC with a 12-4 Bellator record under his belt. Which brings us to our next focus: what was his salary during his time in Bellator?

Aaron Pico’s past salary in Bellator

Aaron Pico earned $50,000 for his first MMA win, a thunderous knockout of Justin Linn at Bellator 183. Not bad for a highly-touted prospect. His paychecks grew as his star did. At Bellator 199, he walked away with $70,000 after dispatching Lee Morrison in the first round.

By Bellator 277, he was already earning flat paydays of $75,000, with no win bonus attached. At Bellator 286, even in defeat against Jeremy Kennedy, his disclosed purse was $100,000. That’s a six-figure payday for a single night of work, proof that Bellator believed in him as one of its marquee names.

Stack these numbers together, and you start to see how he reached nearly $400,000 in disclosed earnings. When you account for endorsements and non-disclosed bonuses, it’s no stretch to say Aaron Pico has quietly built a seven-figure career foundation before even throwing a punch inside the UFC cage.

However, it’s important to note that all figures provided here are based on publicly available sources and may not be an accurate representation. So, while the American star may not be touching the net worth of the biggest names in the sport at the moment, his debut at UFC 319 may mark the start of his net worth soaring to new heights soon!