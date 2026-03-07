What Is Alberto Montes’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

With a 10-1 professional record and a life-changing Dana White’s Contender Series finish in October 2024, Alberto Montes is ready to carve out his place in the UFC. The featherweight prospect is now set to take on Ricky Turcios at UFC 326 in what might be a tough test. But before the Octagon lights and rankings come into play, there’s a deeper story behind Montes, the journey of a fighter who left his home country, promised his mother he would reach the highest level of the sport, and built his career around that vow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In fact, that shaped the nickname that now follows him in the combat sports world: “The Promise.” So where exactly does Alberto Montes come from, and what cultural roots shaped the man chasing success in the UFC? Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alberto Montes’s ethnicity and nationality?

Alberto Montes was born on May 31, 1994, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela’s Lara state. That makes him Venezuelan by nationality, even though he now trains and fights out of Miami, Florida. Although he hasn’t publicly addressed his ethnicity, it’s reasonable to assume his ethnic background aligns with the broader Venezuelan demographic of a mixture shaped by Spanish, Indigenous, and other Latin American influences.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White’s Contender Series (@dwcs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In his UFC.com Q&A, he shared that he has been training in the martial arts since he was a kid and holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, along with a black belt in Taekwondo. National identity explains where Alberto Montes comes from. But many fans also wonder about another part of his background, his religious beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Alberto Montes Christian?

Alberto Montes has not publicly confirmed a specific religious affiliation, including whether he identifies as Christian. However, several aspects of his story suggest that faith and personal values play a meaningful role in his outlook on life.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Montes frequently speaks about family as his primary motivation. In interviews, he has emphasized that his biggest goal is simply to make his family proud. That motivation ties closely to the promise he made before leaving Venezuela to pursue MMA full-time. His sense of purpose also appears in how he wants to use his platform.

“I would love to use my platform to raise awareness about mental health,” the Venezuelan shared in his UFC.com Q&A. “I lost someone I really loved because of it, and it’s something very personal to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Montes’ life outside the cage reinforces the same theme of balance. When he isn’t training, he describes himself as a relaxed person who enjoys cooking, playing soccer, and spending time with his pets, three dogs and a cat. He also credits his family as the emotional foundation behind his career.

Even his inspirations stretch beyond MMA. While his favorite fighter is Conor McGregor, whom he admires for evolving the sport, one of his personal heroes is Elvis Presley. Montes once explained that Presley’s journey showed him that anyone can achieve their dreams, regardless of where they start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as Alberto Montes prepares to face Ricky Turcios at UFC 326, he carries a promise made to his mother, a career built on sacrifice, and the ambition to represent his roots on one of the sport’s biggest stages.