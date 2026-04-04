What Is Alice Pereira’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Exploring UFC Star’s Family Roots

The UFC Vegas 115 prelims bring an intriguing matchup in the women’s bantamweight division, as Hailey Cowan faces Brazil’s rising prospect, Alice Pereira. Both fighters enter seeking to rebound, but the attention inevitably falls on Pereira, who remains one of the youngest and most talked-about stars on the roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At just 20 years old, the ‘Golden Girl’ is carrying both hype and expectations. Her debut didn’t go as planned, but it revealed flashes of potential that are hard to ignore. As she prepares for her second appearance in the Octagon, fans are looking beyond her performances and asking a deeper question: where does Alice Pereira come from, and what shapes the fighter we see today?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alice Pereira’s nationality?

Alice Pereira is Brazilian by nationality, born and raised in a country known for its deep connection to combat sports. She fights out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, a region that highly influenced her early life and fighting career.

Ethnically, Pereira is Brazilian, with her roots closely tied to the culturally rich Bahia region. While specifics about her ethnicity have not been made public, her identity reflects the diverse heritage that defines much of Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to religion, Pereira has kept that aspect of her life private. Unlike some fighters who freely discuss their views, she hasn’t revealed anything about her faith so far. Instead, what sticks out is her calm and composed mindset. Even after a tough UFC debut, she showed maturity beyond her years by focusing on her own development rather than outside noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice “GOLDEN GIRL” Pereira (@alicepereiraufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“To be honest, at that moment when my hand wasn’t raised, I wasn’t sad,” Pereira told MMA Fighting. “I didn’t leave with the feeling that I had a terrible fight or that I didn’t do my job right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this day, I don’t know if that was good or bad because I stayed apathetic about my fight for a long time. I didn’t have a bad feeling about it because, to me, I had done a good job.”

With a mindset like that, no wonder fans love to see her fight. So, let’s take a quick look at her MMA journey so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Alice Pereira’s MMA career so far

Alice Pereira’s MMA journey started early—and fast. When she first turned professional as a teenager, she quickly established herself as an aggressive finisher, winning the majority of her fights by stoppage. Her striking-heavy approach and forward pressure made ‘Golden Girl’ a standout prospect in the regional scene.

This momentum finally brought her to the UFC, where she debuted in September 2025 against Montserrat Rendon just days after turning 19. Despite losing a close split decision, Alice Pereira showed glimpses of her potential while also highlighting areas for improvement, specifically grappling defense and in-cage adaptability.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, she even broke down her errors with ease.

“I didn’t want to give Rendon any opening to take me down,” she said. “I defended all the takedowns. Maybe that was even part of it. I might have been so focused on defending her takedowns that I held back some of my usual aggressiveness, which is what I was missing a bit to even things out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than slowing her down, the loss seems to have strengthened her focus. Alice Pereira has since invested in more advanced training, including time at the UFC Performance Institute, as well as improving her mental approach to the sport. It’s a sign that she’s evolving beyond raw talent.

Heading into UFC Vegas 115, Pereira remains a high-upside prospect, with evident striking capabilities but room to grow as a complete fighter. The upcoming fight against Hailey Cowan could be pivotal in shaping her trajectory inside the division.