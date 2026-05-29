What Is Alonzo Menifield’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Exceptional power and tremendous grit—that’s been Alonzo Menifield’s journey in the UFC. Fighting out of Texas, the 38-year-old has knocked out several opponents in the light heavyweight division and consistently remained in the headlines because of it. However, alongside his vicious scraps inside the Octagon, Menifield’s personal life has also generated intrigue among fans, especially when it comes to his financial journey.

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On May 30th, Alonzo Menifield is set to take on Chinese prospect Zhang Mingyang at the UFC Macau Fight Night co-main event. For the 38-year-old, the stakes are incredibly high as he’ll be competing on enemy turf. If he manages to secure a win here, Menifield could move one step closer toward becoming a ranked light heavyweight contender. In that case, the veteran will likely look to push himself to the absolute limit in his upcoming fight. But before that happens, let’s take a closer look at his net worth, career earnings, and much more.

What is Alonzo Menifield’s net worth?

According to SurpriseSports, Alonzo Menifield’s reported net worth sits somewhere between $0.5 million and $1 million. For those who don’t know, net worth is one of the key metrics used to measure a person’s overall financial standing by calculating the total value of their assets and then subtracting any debts or liabilities.

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Well, in Menifield’s case, the majority of his net worth comes from fighting opponents inside the Octagon, just like many other UFC fighters.

Alonzo Menifield’s Career Earnings

At the start of his UFC career, Alonzo Menifield earned the promotion’s standard $12K to show and $12K to win. However, after roughly eight fights into his run, the American fighter started moving into the intermediate pay tier. As per Sporty Salaries, Menifield earned $60K combined to show and win after defeating Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo.

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Following that, Menifield showed a sharp rise in his UFC payouts. For his two fights against Jimmy Crute at UFC 284 and UFC 290, the UFC reportedly paid him between $75K and $85K in show and win money. After that, Menifield received his first reported $100K base salary and win money against Dustin Jacoby at UFC 296.

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Following that appearance, he reportedly earned $110K, only slightly more than he received for his previous outing, for his fight against Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento. However, Menifield lost the bout against the Kiwi contender, meaning there was no win bonus attached to the purse.

After that defeat, many expected Menifield’s payout to decrease. However, Sporty Salaries reported that the UFC still paid him $150K for fighting Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov. While the 205-pound fighter received a notable rise in base pay, he once again missed out on win money after suffering another loss.

The promotion still appeared to show strong faith in Menifield, as he reportedly received between $200K and $250K for his wins against Julius Walker at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song and Oumar Sy at UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley, which currently stand as the biggest payouts of his career.

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Meanwhile, Menifield’s purse for the Volkan Oezdemir fight remains unclear. Now, with Alonzo Menifield’s UFC payouts covered, let’s take a closer look at how his overall career has unfolded.

Alonzo Menifield’s professional career

Just like Sean O’Malley and Jamahal Hill, Alonzo Menifield also emerged as a breakout star from Dana White’s Contender Series. However, his UFC journey turned out to be a bit more inconsistent compared to theirs.

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The 38-year-old began his UFC career with wins over Vinicius Moreira at UFC on ESPN+ 1 and veteran Paul Craig at UFC on ESPN 3, instantly establishing himself as a dangerous contender in the division. But shortly after that promising start, he hit a brief rough patch.

Menifield suffered back-to-back losses against Devin Clark at UFC 250 and Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai. Still, he managed to bounce back impressively with victories over Fabio Cherant at UFC 260 and Ed Herman at UFC 265. At that point, it felt like the Texas-based fighter was finally ready to take the next big step in his career. However, William Knight handed him another difficult setback at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. He made a solid comeback against Askar Mozharov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

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After that up-and-down stretch, Menifield finally found some stability and went on a strong run, winning four out of five fights, with the lone exception being a draw against Jimmy Crute at UFC 284, though he got the win at UFC 290. With that victory, Menifield also stacked another impressive win against Dustin Jacoby at UFC 296.

Following that impressive stretch, Menifield’s momentum once again took a hit after he suffered a shocking 12-second knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC St. Louis and then dropped another bout against Azamat Murzakanov at the UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night event. Repeating the pattern once more, the 38-year-old rebounded with wins over Julius Walker and Oumar Sy before falling to former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Qatar.

Now, Menifield returns to face Mingyang Zhang in a fight that could potentially secure his spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. However, after such a long and eventful journey inside the Octagon, many fans are also curious to know whether Menifield has secured any sponsorship deals outside the UFC.

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Alonzo Menifield’s brand endorsements

So far, not much has been publicly revealed about Alonzo Menifield’s individual sponsorship deals. However, he has been one of the beneficiaries of the UFC’s compliance pay program. The California native earned additional income through brand-related obligations during both the Reebok era, when the company sponsored the promotion’s official gear, and now under the Venum partnership.

Reportedly, Menifield earned around $11,000 in compliance pay after defeating Julius Walker at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song. While that figure may not seem massive compared to fighter purses, compliance pay has remained one of the more stable sponsorship-related income streams provided by the UFC. In fact, champions and title challengers can reportedly earn close to $40,000 through the same program.

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Now, with all that money coming in throughout his UFC journey, many fans are naturally curious about what Menifield spends it on. Cars, perhaps?

What cars does Alonzo Menifield own?

When it comes to cars, Alonzo Menifield hasn’t publicly revealed much about the vehicles he personally owns on social media. However, he once shared a picture of his grandfather’s 1929 Ford Model A, revealing that his grandfather had bought the classic car for just $110. For this, it’s possible that the UFC light heavyweight may have an appreciation for antique automobiles, much like former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera.

That said, with Menifield now set to compete in Macau, the veteran will likely look to make a major statement against Mingyang Zhang and potentially secure a performance bonus under the Paramount+ partnership, which has reportedly increased from $50K to a massive $110K.