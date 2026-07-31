What Is Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Ankit Baiyanpuria has transformed himself from a village wrestler and fitness enthusiast into one of India’s most recognizable digital creators. Best known for documenting his viral 75 Hard Challenge, the 27-year-old has built a massive following across YouTube and Instagram, turning his disciplined lifestyle into a thriving career. Now, he is set to step into the combat sports spotlight for the first time, taking on UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in a submission-only grappling match.

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Alongside his growing popularity, Baiyanpuria has also built a successful business through social media, brand endorsements, and fitness-related ventures. As his influence continues to expand, so has curiosity about his finances. Here’s a closer look at Ankit Baiyanpuria’s net worth, income sources, and how he built his fortune.

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What is Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, his net worth is estimated between $600,000 and $3.6 million, as per YouTubers.me. The fitness influencer earns through multiple revenue streams, including YouTube ad revenue, brand endorsements, sponsorships, Instagram collaborations, and public appearances.

While YouTube analytics platforms estimate his monthly AdSense income to be in the low thousands of dollars, industry experts note that sponsorships and brand deals likely contribute a much larger share of his overall earnings.

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Baiyanpuria’s income surged after his viral 75 Hard Challenge series made him one of India’s fastest-growing fitness creators. Since then, he has collaborated with several brands and expanded his digital presence, helping him build a substantial personal fortune beyond YouTube advertising alone.

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Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Career Earnings

Although Ankit Baiyanpuria has no notable earnings from professional fighting, he generates significant income as a content creator. According to YouTube analytics website Youtubers.me, his channel is estimated to earn around $16,900 in the last 30 days and approximately $50,600 over the last 90 days from YouTube advertising.

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A Look at Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Professional Career

Ankit’s journey has not been easy. Born as Ankit Singh on August 31, 1998, in the small village of Bayanpur, Sonipat, Haryana, India, the young man used to be a wrestler before turning into a fitness influencer. He gained popularity in 2023 with the “75 hard days” program, which became incredibly popular in India and even got support from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With that one campaign, Ankit turned from a local gym instructor into a well-known influencer with more than 8 million subscribers on Instagram and 4.68 million subscribers on YouTube.

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The fight between him and Tsarukyan will be the influencer’s first professional fight, and he has never been involved in MMA or grappling. He is trained in Thailand and Dagestan, Russia, in preparation for the fight. “This is my first step in the fighting world,” said Ankit before the fight. “I’m here to show that I’m not only an influencer.”

The results of the fight will show whether Ankit will join the professional fighting world or remain on the crossover lane, but he has already made history in Indian sports by becoming the first viral fitness influencer in it.

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A Look at Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Brand Endorsements

Ankit’s turned down more than he’s signed. In an interview, he revealed rejecting sponsorship deals worth over ₹5 crore ($600,000) to stay authentic to his brand. That said, he’s partnered with fitness-focused companies like MyProtein India, Boldfit, and local supplement brands, though exact signing dates haven’t been publicly disclosed.

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His content strategy leans heavily on organic growth, workout challenges, motivational reels, and lifestyle vlogs, rather than constant brand pushes. That selective approach has kept his audience engaged without flooding his feed with ads.

Ankit Baiyanpuria’s House and Cars

Details on Ankit’s personal assets are sparse, but here’s what’s known: he owns a modest home in his native town, Haryana, India. As for cars, he’s been spotted driving a Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai Creta. In Instagram posts, he’s emphasized reinvesting his earnings into his fitness ventures and content creation over material luxuries. No private jets, no supercars, just a guy who’s built a following on discipline, not flash.

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Ankit’s grappling debut against Tsarukyan was just the opening act. With the crossover fight generating massive buzz across India and the MMA world, he’s already teasing future matchups, possibly in MMA, possibly more grappling exhibitions.

At 27, he’s got time to build a real fight record if he chooses, though his primary lane remains fitness influence. Whether he steps into the Octagon or stays in the influencer lane, one thing’s clear: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s story has just begun.