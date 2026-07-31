What Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

“Money was never the reason I started fighting.” That has been Arman Tsarukyan’s message throughout his UFC journey. Backed by ambition and elite performances, the lightweight contender has made a name for himself inside the Octagon. But just how much has that success translated into wealth? Here’s a closer look at Arman Tsarukyan ‘s net worth and the career that built it.

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What is Arman Tsarukyan’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Arman Tsarukyan’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. The UFC lightweight contender has built his destiny through years of competing against some of the toughest fighters in the world, turning his talent inside the Octagon into a successful career.

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A significant portion of Tsarukyan’s earnings comes from the UFC. He gets paid through fight purses, win bonuses, and performance incentives, with his income increasing as he has climbed the lightweight rankings. Headlining events and facing top-ranked opponents have also helped boost his overall earnings.

Beyond fighting, Tsarukyan has expanded his income through sponsorships and endorsement deals. As his profile in mixed martial arts continues to grow, brands have partnered with him, giving him another steady source of revenue outside the cage.

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Unlike many fighters who enter the sport in search of financial stability, Arman has spoken about growing up in a well-off family. His father, Nairi Tsarukyan, built a successful construction business, allowing Arman to pursue MMA because of his passion for the sport rather than financial pressure.

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Arman Tsarukyan’s Career Earnings

Arman Tsarukyan has reportedly earned around $2 million from his UFC career , with his earnings rising steadily as he established himself among the lightweight division’s elite. Although the UFC does not publicly disclose every fighter’s purse, reported figures show a clear increase in Tsarukyan’s pay as he climbed the rankings.

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Tsarukyan made his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev in April 2019. He received a disclosed purse of $50,000 for the fight. While he lost by unanimous decision, his performance against the future lightweight champion earned widespread praise and marked the beginning of his rise in the promotion.

As Tsarukyan continued to defeat top contenders, his contracts became significantly more lucrative. In a 2025 interview with Sherdog, he revealed that he now earns around $300,000 for a win and approximately $150,000 for a loss, before taxes and training expenses. In addition to his fight purse, he is eligible for the UFC’s $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, which he has collected on multiple occasions thanks to his standout performances.

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Outside of his UFC salary, Tsarukyan also supplements his income through sponsorships and endorsement deals. Together, his fight purses, bonuses, and commercial partnerships have helped him build a successful career, with bigger paydays likely as he continues his pursuit of a UFC lightweight title.

Category Reported Earnings Estimated UFC career earnings Around $2 million Current salary (Win) $300,000 Current salary (Loss) $150,000 Performance of the Night bonus $50,000 UFC debut disclosed pay (vs. Islam Makhachev, 2019) $50,000

A look at Arman Tsarukyan’s Professional Career

Arman Tsarukyan began his professional MMA career in 2015, making an immediate impact with a first-round TKO victory in his debut. After suffering an early setback in just his second professional fight, he bounced back impressively, putting together a dominant winning streak across regional promotions in Russia and Asia. His consistent performances earned him a 13-1 record, which caught the attention of the UFC.

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Tsarukyan made his UFC debut in April 2019 against future lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Although he lost by unanimous decision, his fearless display against one of the division’s elite established him as one of the promotion’s brightest prospects. Since then, he has recorded notable victories over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, Joel Álvarez, Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Dan Hooker.

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Known for his elite wrestling, relentless pace, and well-rounded striking, Tsarukyan has steadily climbed the UFC lightweight rankings. As of 2026, he owns a 23-3 professional record, including 9 knockouts and 6 submission victories, cementing his place among the top contenders in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions.

A look at Arman Tsarukyan’s Brand Endorsements

One of Tsarukyan’s most notable partnerships is with Venum, the UFC’s official outfitting partner. He has also worked with Sanabul, Azat Mard, VEM Exotic Rentals, and Full Violence, promoting everything from combat sports equipment to lifestyle and fashion brands. In 2024, he became the first brand ambassador for Rolling Big Power (RBP), an off-road tire manufacturer, while in 2025 he signed with SPRIBE’s Aviator as a global ambassador. These partnerships are featured across his social media platforms and marketing campaigns.

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Tsarukyan has emphasized that endorsement deals play a crucial role in his financial success. In an interview, he explained that sponsorship income now exceeds his UFC fight earnings, allowing him to offset training costs, taxes, and management fees while continuing to grow his personal brand. As his profile rises and a UFC title shot comes closer, his endorsement portfolio is expected to expand even further.

Brands Signing year Venum 2026 Sanabul Not disclosed PARI Not disclosed Azat Mard 2023 VEM Exotic Rental Not disclosed Full Violence 2026 Rolling Big Power (RBP) 2024 SPRIBE’s aviator 2025

Arman Tsarukyan’s House and Cars

Arman Tsarukyan keeps details about his real estate largely private and has not publicly disclosed information about the properties he owns. Despite offering fans occasional glimpses into his lifestyle, the UFC lightweight contender prefers to keep his living arrangements out of the public eye. He trains extensively at American Top Team in Florida while balancing his commitments between the United States and his home region.

Tsarukyan is also a passionate car enthusiast. One of the standout vehicles in his collection is a customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan, featuring a Mansory body kit and off-road modifications. The luxury SUV has been showcased in his social media content and automotive features, reflecting his appreciation for high-performance, bespoke vehicles.

From humble beginnings in regional MMA to becoming one of the UFC’s top lightweight contenders, Arman Tsarukyan has built far more than an impressive résumé. His growing fortune reflects years of dedication, discipline, and elite performances inside the Octagon. And with even bigger fights and a potential title run still ahead, Arman Tsarukyan’s net worth could be just the beginning of an even greater success story.