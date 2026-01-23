What Is Arnold Allen’s Net Worth in 2026? Endorsements, UFC Payouts & More

Arnold “Almighty” Allen (20-3) has built a reputation as a formidable force in the UFC featherweight division, dominating the weight class for over a decade. However, despite his long tenure, he has yet to fight for a title. Now 32, Allen is a seasoned competitor, and he returns to the Octagon after more than a year away following a shoulder injury against Giga Chikadze at UFC 304 in his home country.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arnold Allen started his MMA journey at a very young age under his father’s guidance, competing on the regional circuit and fighting in promotions like Cage Warriors. Since then, he has risen relentlessly through the ranks. Today, he ranks among the top English UFC fighters, alongside names like Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall, and currently holds the No. 6 spot in the featherweight division.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Arnold Allen’s net worth in 2026?

Before his hiatus, Arnold Allen established himself as a consistent force in the UFC, never hesitating to face opponents, even on short notice. According to Surprise Sports, he currently has a net worth of $1 million. ‘Almighty’ began his MMA journey as a teenager, competing in amateur bouts; however, he accelerated his career when he turned professional. While fighting on the British circuit, he compiled an impressive 9-1 record, which ultimately earned him a spot in the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilles Remy (@doubleuppercutfr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In the UFC, the Briton won 10 consecutive fights before Max Holloway handed him his first major setback. He later lost to Dagestani star Movsar Evloev; nevertheless, he bounced back strongly by defeating veteran Giga Chikadze in 2024, marking his most recent victory. Now, let’s explore Allen’s UFC earnings and payouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC payouts and career earnings

Arnold Allen has earned around $585,000 over his MMA career, according to FirstSportz. He scored his first breakthrough payday with a 2022 knockout victory over Dan Hooker, which paid him $175,000. This included an $85,000 base salary plus performance bonuses, bringing his total take-home to $225,000 after finishing the Australian fighter in the first round. Before that, ‘Almighty’s UFC pay stayed under $100,000, with $42,500 for his fight against Makwan Amirkhani and $26,000 versus Yaotzin Meza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Although much of Arnold Allen’s income remains private, his early undefeated streak clearly boosted his earnings. For instance, in 2021, after defeating Sodiq Yusuff, he earned $110,000, including his base salary, bonuses, and a $6,000 fight-week incentive. Additionally, he earned a major payday when he defeated Calvin Kattar in his first main event, which increased his base salary to $150,000.

Even in defeat, Arnold Allen still earns well. After losing to Max Holloway, he took home nearly $310,000. As his experience and reputation as a top British UFC fighter grow, he also earns between $11,000 and $15,000 from sponsorship deals. Most recently, in his latest fight, he likely brought home around $325,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold Allen’s endorsements and sponsorships

As Arnold Allen’s UFC career has flourished, he has also expanded his opportunities outside the Octagon. He earns a large portion of his net worth through sponsorship deals with brands like Block Assets, Scramble, Whip, and Synter BMW. In addition, he partners with the strength and conditioning brand Kimura Performance to grow his reach.

Allen has also built his own brand, “Almighty,” thereby turning his name and fanbase into income through official merchandise, including shirts, gear, and accessories. His earning potential could increase even more if the UFC allowed fighters to negotiate in-cage sponsorships independently, since all athletes currently receive equal pay through the Venum uniform deal.

Despite these limitations, Allen stands among the highest-paid UFC featherweights, currently ranking sixth in division earnings. After more than a year away from the Octagon, he now aims to make a statement at UFC 324 on January 24.