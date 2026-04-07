What Is Azamat Murzakanov’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Undefeated in 6 fights inside the Octagon, three straight knockouts in his last fights, and an eye-popping 83% KO/TKO rate, with numbers like that, Azamat Murzakanov isn’t just winning, he’s making a statement, and he’s doing it consistently. His first-round TKO over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 321 in October 2025 only reinforced that pattern.

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Now, with a 16-0 record and a matchup against Paulo Costa at UFC 327 on April 11, the spotlight is finally catching up to him. But here’s the shift. When a fighter builds momentum this fast, the questions go beyond results. Where does that style come from? What shaped that level of composure and finishing instinct? To answer that, you have to go back to his roots.

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What is Azamat Murzakanov’s ethnicity and nationality?

Azamat Murzakanov was born in Kyzburun III (now Dygulybgey), located in Kabardino-Balkaria, a republic within Russia. That makes him Russian by nationality.

After finishing school in 2006, he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and worked in a special police unit (SOBR). That is where he met his coach, Khachim Mamkhegov, and under his guidance, Murzakanov built a decorated amateur combat sports career. He became a Multiple-time Russian champion, three-time world champion, and won gold medals across European and Asian competitions.

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“Since childhood, I’ve been wrestling and boxing, but when I got to age 18, I fully dedicated myself to hand-to-hand fighting,” the light heavyweight shared in his UFC.com Q&A.

That progression from wrestling, boxing, and then specialization shows up in his current style. He doesn’t rush to finish. He sets them up. And when openings appear, he commits fully. But beyond background and training, there’s another question people often ask: What faith does he believe in?

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Is Azamat Murzakanov Christian?

Azamat Murzakanov has not publicly confirmed his religion. There are no direct statements, interviews, or visible indicators that clearly define his faith.

However, based on his background, there’s some context to consider. Kabardino-Balkaria, his home region, has a significant Muslim population, particularly among Balkar and Kabardian communities. That leads to speculation that Murzakanov may follow Islam, but without confirmation, it remains exactly that, speculation.

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As UFC 327 approaches, Azamat Murzakanov steps into the biggest fight of his career against Paulo Costa. Undefeated, on a finishing streak, and finally facing a high-profile opponent, this is the moment where momentum meets opportunity. And if his current run is any indication, he’s not done adding to it.