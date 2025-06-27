What Is Beneil Dariush’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, Career Earnings & More

UFC’s No. 9‑ranked lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush, has spent over a decade competing in the promotion, amassing more than 20 fights inside the Octagon. The Iranian‑American veteran has carved out a respected place for himself among the sport’s elite. Currently, he’s on a two‑fight skid—falling to top‑ranked opponents Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan—but prior to that, he was riding an impressive 8‑fight win streak.

Still, many of those wins came against lower-ranked competition, which partly explains why he never received a title shot. Despite that, Benny’s consistency, professionalism, and crowd-pleasing fighting style have earned him both respect and a dedicated fan base—something every UFC fighter hopes to build. That loyal support has also contributed to his financial success outside the cage. So, what is Beneil Dariush’s net worth? What endorsements and earnings has he secured over the years? Let’s take a closer look.

Beneil Dariush’s 2025 net worth & endorsements

Born to Iranian Assyrian Christian parents, Beneil Dariush endured a challenging childhood in Iran before his family emigrated to the United States in pursuit of a better future. He arrived in America at the age of nine and eventually settled in California, where his journey in combat sports began. Benny found his footing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, training at Bazi Sports in Huntington Beach under the guidance of renowned coach Rafael Cordeiro.

A highly accomplished grappler, Benny earned his blue, purple, and brown belts while claiming gold at the World No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu Championship and silver at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. His success on the mats laid the foundation for his UFC debut in 2014, launching a professional MMA career that would steadily gain momentum. As of 2025, experts estimate Beneil Dariush’s net worth at approximately $1.5 million—a figure that continues to rise. His earnings come from a combination of fight purses, performance bonuses, and sponsorship deals.

Dariush’s impressive grappling background features a black belt in BJJ from Romulo Barral and Bruno Paulista, along with a Muay Thai black belt from Rafael Cordeiro, showcasing his rapid rise from blue to black in just five years. In the UFC, he’s secured four “Performance of the Night” bonuses (2015, 2019 ×2, 2020) and a “Fight of the Night” award (2021 vs. Ferreira) . His skill set and striking accuracy (49%) have consistently made him a fan favorite.

Throughout the years, he’s teamed up with big-name brands like Alienware, Auto Shopper, and Hayabusa MMA, showcasing his marketability and strong foothold in the MMA scene. But not all of Beneil Dariush’s cash sticks around in his wallet. The Iranian-American is well-known for his generosity and strong belief in giving back, dedicating a chunk of his wealth to charitable causes. One of his standout contributions is the sponsorship of an orphanage and a Christian school in Haiti, where he’s making a real difference by providing education and better opportunities for kids in need.

How much does Beneil Dariush earn? UFC payout and career earnings

Beneil Dariush, who’s been in the UFC for more than ten years, has watched his earnings soar—especially with those big pay-per-view fights lately. One of his first big paydays came at UFC 262, where he totally outclassed MMA legend Tony Ferguson in a dominant three-round performance. Benny raked in a base salary of $100,000, snagged a $100,000 win bonus, and pulled in $16,000 from sponsorships—totaling a cool $216,000 for the night.

At UFC 280, Beneil Dariush extended his win streak to seven with an impressive victory over Mateusz Gamrot. Though his exact payout wasn’t publicly disclosed, reports estimate he earned around $310,000, while Gamrot reportedly walked away with $81,000. But the streak came to a halt at UFC 289, where Dariush suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Charles Oliveira. Despite the setback, he still pocketed a reported $350,000 for the bout.

This Saturday—June 28—Beneil Dariush is gearing up for a crucial comeback. He’s set to take on Renato ‘Money’ Moicano at T-Mobile Arena, looking to rebound and regain some steam in the loaded lightweight division. Is he gonna make it happen? Keep your eyes peeled for updates.