What Is Billy Quarantillo’s Nationality, Religion, and Ethnicity? Exploring His Roots and Background

Every time Billy Quarantillo steps into the Octagon, fans know they are in for an entertaining fight. His pace and willingness to trade have earned him a reputation as one of the UFC’s most exciting featherweights. But beyond his UFC career, there’s growing interest in the man who has worked tirelessly to reach the sport’s biggest stage. Here’s everything to know about Quarantillo’s ethnicity, heritage, and family background.

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Where is Billy Quarantillo from and what is Billy Quarantillo’s nationality?

Billy Quarantillo was born William Daniel Quarantillo on December 8, 1988, in Ransomville, New York, United States. As of 2026, the UFC featherweight is 37 years old. He spent his early childhood in Ransomville before eventually moving south in search of better educational and athletic opportunities.

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After earning his associate’s degree, Quarantillo relocated to Tampa, Florida, with plans to attend the University of South Florida and work toward his bachelor’s degree. However, he discovered that he would have to pay out-of-state tuition unless he established Florida residency, so he decided to put college on hold for a year.

That unexpected pause ultimately changed the course of his life. After moving to Tampa in August 2010, Quarantillo began training at Gracie Tampa South and quickly became serious about MMA. What began as a temporary break from his education eventually turned into a full-time pursuit of becoming a professional fighter and, ultimately, reaching the UFC.

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After compiling an impressive 8-2 amateur record, he turned professional in 2013. His steady rise eventually led him through Dana White’s Contender Series before earning a UFC contract. Despite spending years training in Florida, he proudly represents the United States. His journey proves that life’s biggest opportunities sometimes appear through unexpected circumstances.

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What is Billy Quarantillo’s ethnicity?

Billy Quarantillo was born and raised in Ransomville, New York, before moving to Tampa, Florida, to attend the University of South Florida. Although his move was initially driven by academics, it ultimately introduced him to mixed martial arts, setting him on the path to a professional fighting career.

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His surname, Quarantillo, is of Italian origin and traces its roots to southern Italy, suggesting that the UFC featherweight likely has Italian ancestry. While Quarantillo has often spoken about his journey to the UFC, he has never publicly discussed his family heritage in detail.

Is Billy Quarantillo Christian?

Billy Quarantillo has never publicly confirmed his religion or spoken in detail about his personal faith. However, he has occasionally used Christian language on social media. In one post on X, for example, he referred to another user as “my brother in Christ,” a phrase commonly associated with Christianity. While this may suggest he is familiar with or identifies with the faith, Quarantillo has never explicitly stated that he is Christian.

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Overall, Billy Quarantillo has let his performances inside the Octagon speak louder than details about his personal life. While much about his family background and religious beliefs remains private, one thing is clear: the New York native has built his UFC career through perseverance, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to the sport.