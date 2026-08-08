What Is Billy Quarantillo’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Billy Quarantillo has never been the kind of fighter to take the easy route. Whether it was grinding through New York’s regional MMA scene or trading punches under the bright lights of the UFC, “Billy Q” has built his reputation on heart, pressure, and an engine that rarely quits. But in a sport as unforgiving as MMA, effort doesn’t always guarantee results.

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That reality hit hard in his most recent outing. Fighting in front of a home crowd at UFC on ESPN 63 in Tampa in December 2024, Quarantillo looked to get back on track against veteran Cub Swanson. Instead, he ended up on the wrong side of a brutal third-round finish, slipping to his third loss in four fights. Even so, Quarantillo has never been one to back away from the grind. So after years of battling inside the Octagon, how much has that journey added to his bank account? Let’s take a look at Billy Quarantillo’s net worth.

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What is Billy Quarantillo’s Net Worth?

The net worth of Billy Quarantillo as of 2026 is estimated to be about $500,000. This means he is not a millionaire, but he has definitely made a good amount of money through his long UFC career. For a fighter from the featherweight division with many years of fighting experience, his net worth shows just how much money he has managed to earn throughout his career, which is decent but far from the millions earned by top-ranked fighters who headline pay-per-views and make money through championship bouts.

According to Tapology, the total amount of career earnings for Billy Quarantillo, which are disclosed, is $174,000. This figure only shows his actual earnings through fights, without taking into consideration the bonus money, sponsorship payments, and other forms of payment. Therefore, it can be assumed that Billy Quarantillo has accumulated an amount between $500,000 and $700,000.

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Billy Quarantillo’s Career Earnings

Publicly available fight-earnings records place him at $174,000 in disclosed career earnings, but that number is widely understood to be incomplete because UFC purses often leave out sponsor deals, locker-room bonuses, and other undisclosed incentives.

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One reported breakdown from his UFC Tampa outing showed a $110,000 purse, $10,000 in sponsor money, and a $50,000 UFC bonus, bringing that night’s total to about $170,000. That bonus matters, because it shows how Quarantillo has made money the old-fashioned UFC way: by fighting in brawls that force the promotion to pay extra.

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Billy Quarantillo’s Professional Career

Quarantillo’s path is not the polished, fast-track kind. He built his name through regional fights, earned a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series, and then carved out a place in the UFC featherweight mix. Before the UFC, he also captured the King of the Cage lightweight title, which helped establish him as more than just another regional grinder. Once he reached the big stage, his style did the talking: pressure, pace, and a willingness to make every round look like a street brawl with rules.

He has had signature moments along the way, including wins over names like Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson, and he has also taken part in some of the promotion’s most fan-friendly scraps. Even in defeat, Quarantillo has often made himself impossible to ignore, which is exactly why he keeps getting meaningful bookings. That kind of reputation does not just help in the rankings; it helps keep the UFC wallet open.

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Billy Quarantillo’s Brand Endorsements

Quarantillo’s endorsement profile is not built like a blue-chip star’s, but it is authentic and fighter-driven. On Instagram, he has openly shouted out sponsors such as Driven Fit, describing it as “the best 1 on 1 strength and conditioning gym,” which shows the kind of local, practical brand relationship that many UFC veterans rely on.

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He has also promoted Once Upon a Coconut, calling it his “newest sponsor” in a post that linked the partnership directly to his fight-week and recovery content. Those deals may not scream luxury-brand glamour, but they fit his image: hardworking, accessible, and rooted in the everyday grind of a fighter’s life.

His next fight, according to Quarantillo’s calendar, is set for August 8, 2026, against Diego Ferreira, giving him yet another opportunity to make money based on the persona of a tough old veteran. It is in this part of his life that he is still living; every fight pushes his earnings number a bit higher, and, if the fight is nasty enough to earn him a bonus, then so be it. This is no longer about him seeking stardom; it is about building upon a career where persistence, damage, and entertainment are what make the money happen.