What Is Brandon Moreno’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Brandon Moreno’s schedule hasn’t slowed down, even after a rough close to 2025. He suffered the first stoppage loss of his career to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323. Now he’s pivoted straight into a main-event slot at UFC Fight Night 268 on February 28, where he meets Lone’er Kavanagh after Asu Almabayev withdrew.

Moreno has already logged 17+ UFC appearances by his early 30s. That kind of volume matters. More cage time usually means more leverage at the negotiating table, bigger sponsorship pull, and higher paydays. So what does that translate to for his net worth in 2026? Let’s dive in!

Brand Moreno’s 2026 net worth and endorsements

In 2026, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Brandon Moreno’s net worth at around $1 million, but figures vary depending on the source. Coming to the perks of being a UFC star, ‘The Assassin Baby’ has earned a few endorsement deals as he has grown in prominence.

Well, one endorsement that every UFC fighter has is from Venum, which makes the UFC’s official gear, and Brandon Moreno earns a considerable sum from that deal. But moving over to his own deals, those include Monster Energy, Game Up Nutrition, Pur3 L1fe, Mybookie, Real State Madero, Betmaster, and Sheath. Well, these deals are enough to justify why the 32-year-old is worth a million dollars.

However, that’s not even the part of his earnings that fans want to know about. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at his UFC payouts.

What is Brandon Moreno’s UFC salary and payouts?

Although he’s not on the same level as someone like Conor McGregor or Jon Jones in terms of payouts, Brandon Moreno earns considerably more than the majority of the UFC roster. He started with a mere five-figure sum but eventually crossed the million-dollar mark. Moreno reportedly received his highest payout when he fought, but lost, against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290. Despite dropping the belt, ‘The Assassin Baby’ pocketed a handsome $1,192,000, which included a performance bonus as well.

The second and only other time, according to certain reports, that Brandon Moreno ever touched the million-dollar mark was when he fought Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283, when he became a 2-time undisputed flyweight champion. For that fight, he’s been estimated to have earned around $1,042,000. Other than that, Moreno has been comfortably earning around the half-million mark.

So where does this leave him in 2026? Financially, Brandon Moreno sits in that middle tier of established contenders and former champions, well-paid but not lavishly so. The upside remains tied to momentum. One or two statement wins in the main-event slot could push his next contract negotiation into a different bracket.