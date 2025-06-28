What Is Brandon Royval’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, Career Earnings, and More

Brandon Royval is all geared up to face Joshua Van at UFC 317. ‘Raw Dawg’ was supposed to go one-on-one against Manel Kape, but when Kape pulled out due to an injury, Van stepped in. For most fighters, such a move might shatter their confidence. But not Royval.

He’s been here before: stepping into chaos, embracing it, and transforming it into momentum. Royval, who is presently ranked #1 in the flyweight division, is competing not only for a win but also for the title again. But outside of the Octagon, he is already winning in ways that do not appear on a scorecard.

While fans adore his wild, scrappy style and chaotic speed, few realize he’s quietly establishing a life that isn’t dependent on belts and incentives. Behind the flying knees and scramble-heavy wars is a man who is converting fight nights into financial freedom. So, without further ado, let’s find out all about his finances.

Brandon Royval’s 2025 net worth & endorsements

Brandon Royval isn’t flamboyant with his money, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t building it. After all, his net worth is expected to be about $500,000 in 2025, which is a significant amount for someone who began in regional circuits with next to nothing. He’s done it with no fanfare or drama—just grit, results, and a personality that connects with his fans.

A portion of his earnings are undoubtedly from fighting, but his sponsorship portfolio is quietly solid as well. He’s collaborated with firms such as Vyv, which produces premium-smelling salts (appropriate for a guy who causes chaos), and Hydro Sodas, which specializes in CBD-infused energy beverages.

It’s not your typical big-name roster, but these collaborations define Royval’s brand—raw, authentic, and a little off the main road. He’s not showing off mansions, luxury closets, or simply being Conor McGregor, which may be his goal here. Maybe that is why Royval continues to live and train in Denver, Colorado, where he was born. It keeps him grounded. This just proves that ‘Raw Dawg’ isn’t fighting to look rich; he’s fighting because this is what he does.

How much does Brandon Royval earn? UFC payout and career earnings

Brandon Royval’s pay has increased as his fights have gotten bigger. His biggest payday came at UFC 296, when he challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title. Despite not winning the gold, he earned approximately $182,000 in base salary and incentives. That is not bad for a night’s work, even if it was a painful one that ended in disappointment.

But before that, he won a massive $93,000 by defeating Matheus Nicolau. That comprised a $44,000 base salary, a matching win bonus, and a few thousand in sponsorship money. It’s not McGregor money, but it’s also not scraps—and in the flyweight division, where fighters are frequently overlooked, those are impressive figures.

It is also worth noting that ‘Raw Dawg’ is still on the climb, and if he defeats Van at UFC 317, the next contract negotiation with head honcho Dana White will appear a lot sweeter. But one thing is for sure, and it’s that at this rate, Royval aims to achieve generational wealth on his own terms, without sacrificing what makes him… him.