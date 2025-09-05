What Is Caio Borralho’s Net Worth In 2025? UFC Paris Star’s Career Earnings and Sponsors

The rise of Caio Borralho has been one of the UFC’s most intriguing stories. In just a few years, the Brazilian has gone from a debutant in 2022 to headlining UFC Paris and eyeing a shot at middleweight gold. But beyond the victories, fans have one burning question: how much is ‘The Natural’ worth in 2025?

To answer that, we need to look at more than just his fight purses. Endorsements, sponsorships, and side ventures all shape the wealth of a modern UFC star. So, where does Borralho stand today, and what has fueled his financial climb?

Caio Borralho’s 2025 net worth & endorsements

As of 2025, Caio Borralho’s estimated net worth is believed to be in the range of $500,000, as per reports available online. But the Octagon isn’t his only source of income.

Borralho also teaches martial arts in São Paulo, a role that keeps him grounded while supplementing his earnings. His Instagram bio highlights three key sponsorships: Stake, where he serves as an ambassador, OnlyF*ns, where he’s listed as an athlete, and VeChain Official, a blockchain-based platform. These endorsements likely provide a steady revenue stream beyond his fight purses.

In the ever-competitive UFC landscape, fighters often rely on sponsorships to bridge the gap between base salaries and superstar paydays. As such, Caio Borralho’s increasing global profile, fueled by his undefeated UFC run, has made him an appealing partner for brands looking to tap into the MMA audience. Now, let’s shift our focus over to his UFC earnings!

How much does Caio Borralho earn? UFC career earnings & payout

Earnings inside the cage tell another part of the story. Since making his UFC debut, Caio Borralho has racked up seven consecutive wins, including notable victories over Paul Craig and, most recently, Jared Cannonier. Each step up in competition has brought bigger paydays.

For his fight at UFC Vegas 96 against Cannonier, reports suggest that he earned an estimated payday somewhere between $100,000 and $150,00. That payday marked one of his largest at the time. Now, under his second UFC contract, headlining UFC Paris represents a new milestone. Borralho is projected to earn between $250,000 and $350,000 for the bout against Nassourdine Imavov.

If accurate, this would be the highest purse of his career and a sign of his growing value in the promotion. However, it’s important to note that all figures in the article are estimations based on publicly available sources and not an accurate representation of his earnings.

As such, from teaching martial arts in São Paulo to battling the world’s best inside the Octagon, Caio Borralho has built a financial foundation as solid as his fight game. The journey hasn’t been easy, but each win has added dollars and momentum. Now, with UFC Paris on the horizon and a possible shot at the title if he manages to overcome Nassourdine Imavov, the story of ‘The Natural’s rise to superstardom has only just begun!