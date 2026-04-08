What Is Carlos Ulberg’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Before a single punch is thrown at UFC 327, the stakes are already clear for Carlos Ulberg. A win over Jiri Prochazka won’t just crown him as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion; it also has the potential to shift ‘Black Jag’ into a completely different financial bracket. Ulberg enters this fight with a 13–1 record, a #3 ranking, and momentum built on a 56% KO/TKO rate inside the Octagon.

But before he steps out under the bright lights of Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 11, the fandom is also curious about the Kiwi star’s finances. So what does his net worth actually look like in 2026, and where is the growth coming from? Let’s break it all down piece by piece.

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What is Carlos Ulberg’s net worth in 2026?

Carlos Ulberg’s net worth at this time in 2026 is estimated to fall between $750,000 and $1 million. That range comes from accumulated fight purses, win bonuses, performance incentives, and income outside the Octagon from various sources.

Now, here’s where the numbers tell a clearer story. Earlier in his UFC run, Ulberg reportedly earned $33,000 to show and $33,000 to win, totaling around $66,000 for a single fight at UFC on ABC 4 in Charlotte. That’s standard for fighters still building their profile. But as he climbed the rankings, those figures increased. Then came a turning point.

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At UFC Fight Night in September 2025, where Carlos Ulberg headlined against Dominick Reyes, his estimated payout reached $200,000. He finished the fight in the first round, which also got him a performance bonus.

UFC 327 marks Ulberg’s first fight of the year, and title fights typically come with a potential increase in base pay and greater visibility. So even if his net worth currently sits in that $750K–$1M range, this fight might end up pushing it significantly higher. But fight purses are only part of the picture.

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What are the brands endorsed by Carlos Ulberg?

This is where things get more layered and less transparent, as Carlos Ulberg’s endorsement income isn’t fully disclosed. But there are clear indicators of multiple revenue streams beyond fighting.

Ulberg has released merchandise through platforms like the Millions app, offering branded t-shirts and sweatshirts. He’s also partnered with Full Violence, a clothing brand, to launch another line. He has a basketball singlet available through Dynasty Sport, which ties into his broader athletic image.

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And outside traditional endorsements, Ulberg has leaned into media and modeling. He appeared on the reality show Game of Bros in 2018 and was even offered opportunities to join New Zealand’s version of The Bachelor. Add to that his part-time work as a model, and it becomes clear that Carlos Ulberg isn’t relying solely on fight purses.

Social media also plays a role here. While exact figures aren’t public, sponsored posts, brand collaborations, and appearance fees all contribute to his overall income. These are often smaller individually, but they stack over time.

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Ultimately, a win for Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 could mean gold around his waist, bigger purses, more sponsorship leverage, and consistent main event placements. A loss still keeps him relevant, but the trajectory changes. Either way, 2026 looks like a pivot point for ‘Black Jag’!