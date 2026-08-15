What Is Charles Jourdain’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

“At the end of the day, the most important moment of my life is right now.” That mindset has followed Charles Jourdain through the highs and lows of his UFC journey. But beyond the octagon, the numbers tell another interesting story. Charles Jourdain’s net worth reflects years of fighting, growing purses, and memorable bonus-winning performances. So, how much has the Canadian fighter actually made along the way?

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What is Charles Jourdain’s Net Worth?

Charles Jourdain’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million as of 2026. A significant portion of Jourdain’s earnings comes from his MMA career, particularly his time in the UFC.Tapology currently lists $316,000 in disclosed career earnings, although disclosed fight purses do not necessarily represent a fighter’s total income. They can exclude sponsorships, bonuses, taxes, training expenses, and other private earnings.

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His UFC earnings have also grown as his career has progressed. Tapology reports that Jourdain received a disclosed $100,000 fight purse for his April 18, 2026 bout against Kyler Phillips, which he won by unanimous decision. The same listing notes that the fight earned Fight of the Night honors.

Jourdain has built his wealth primarily through years of professional fighting, with his UFC career becoming an increasingly important source of income.

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Charles Jourdain’s Career Earnings

Charles Jourdain’s UFC career has become increasingly lucrative since his debut in 2019. His career disclosed MMA earnings of $316,000, although this should not be treated as a complete record of everything he has earned, as UFC compensation can include bonuses, sponsorship-related payments, and other amounts that are not always publicly disclosed.

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For his most recent bout against Kyler Phillips on April 18, 2026, Tapology lists $100,000 in disclosed pay. Jourdain also won the Fight of the Night award, earning him another $100,000 bonus, bringing his disclosed pay and bonuses from that event to at least $200,000.

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His UFC earnings have also included several performance bonuses. Jourdain earned $50,000 for Fight of the Night against Doo Ho Choi in 2019, followed by $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses against Ricardo Ramos in 2023, Victor Henry in 2024 and Davey Grant in 2025.

That gives Jourdain at least $300,000 in documented UFC bonuses across those five awards, including his 2026 Fight of the Night bonus. His exact career salary, however, remains difficult to establish because the UFC does not publicly release every fighter’s complete compensation package.

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UFC fight Bonus amount Doo Ho Choi $50,000 Ricardo Ramos $50,000 Victor Henry $50,000 Davey Grant $50,000 Kyler Phillips $100,000

Charles Jourdain’s Professional Career

Charles Jourdain began training in MMA as an amateur in 2013, initially out of curiosity, and quickly turned it into a passion. He compiled an impressive 8-2 amateur record and became an amateur champion in Canada. After turning professional in 2016, Jourdain quickly established himself on the Canadian regional scene, winning the TKO World Featherweight Championship and interim Lightweight Championship. UFC noted that he had nine finishes in his first nine professional victories.

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Jourdain made his UFC debut in May 2019, stepping in on short notice against Desmond Green. Although he lost that fight, he bounced back later that year by stopping Korean veteran Doo Ho Choi, earning his first UFC victory and a Fight of the Night bonus.

His career took another turn after moving to bantamweight. He submitted Victor Henry in 2024, then Davey Grant in 2025, before defeating Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision in April 2026. UFC currently lists him with 18 professional wins, including 15 finishes, highlighting the finishing ability that has become a defining part of his career.

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Charles Jourdain’s Brand Endorsements

During the Reebok era, Charles Jourdain received promotional sponsorship payments under the UFC’s athlete outfitting policy. For example, he received $3,500 at UFC Busan in December 2019, when he defeated Doo Ho Choi and earned Fight of the Night. He also received $3,500 against Andre Fili in June 2020 and $4,000 against Josh Culibao in October 2020 under the Reebok program.

After the UFC moved from Reebok to Venum, Jourdain continued receiving UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. He earned $6,000 against Shane Burgos in July 2022 and $11,000 against Ricardo Ramos in September 2023, according to reported UFC payout records.

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Charles Jourdain’s journey shows that building wealth in MMA is rarely an overnight story. From his early regional fights to bigger UFC purses and $300,000 in documented post-fight bonuses, his earnings have grown alongside his career. Yet, with private sponsorships, investments, and expenses largely unknown, Charles Jourdain’s net worth remains an estimate. One thing is clear: with every fight, Jourdain has continued to turn opportunity inside the octagon into a bigger financial future outside it.