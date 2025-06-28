What Is Charles Oliveira’s Net Worth in 2025? Rich Lifestyle, House, Cars & More

Despite years of experience inside the Octagon, several UFC competitors continue to discuss their financial troubles. However, Charles Oliveira, who will meet Ilia Topuria this weekend at UFC 317, no longer falls under that group. The former lightweight champion has established not just a remarkable record inside the cage but also a nice lifestyle outside of it.

From his rags-to-riches rise in Brazil to his role as the star in a film based on his life, ‘Do Bronx’ has evolved into more than simply a great fighter. Whether it’s endorsement deals, fancy automobiles, or foreign real estate, Oliveira’s name carries weight—and a paycheck that proves it. So, ahead of his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 for the lightweight title, let’s find out all about his riches, and how he spends them!

Charles Oliveira’s 2025 net worth & endorsements

The fighter from the favelas has now achieved the level of success that seemed impossible during his Vicente de Carvalho days. According to several sources, his net worth is reported to be approximately $5 million, though this figure may soon increase when his biography comes out. For the unaware, Eduardo Ferro and 405 Films are developing the film, which will also feature Charles Oliveira in a minor role, marking his acting debut.

He’s already earned more than $6.9 million from official fights, but there’s more. Sponsors love Oliveira’s simple yet rugged persona. ‘Do Bronx’ has a regular flow of sponsorships, ranging from Venum to regional Brazilian businesses, which is helping to raise his profile.

There has also been discussion of him investing in local businesses, which may solidify his off-the-cage career alongside his Octagon legacy. He admitted years ago, “I’m not rich yet, but I will be.” Given the current state of affairs—fight purses, sponsorships, and now film projects—he may be able to cash in on that forecast very soon.

How much does Charles Oliveira earn? UFC payout & career earnings

Charles Oliveira’s earnings from the UFC have increased with each major event. While he had a few lower paydays in his earlier years, his highest paycheck came when he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, earning $1.73 million. Even in his loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, he earned $1.75 million from pay-per-view points and incentives.

In 2024, ‘Do Bronx’ earned more than $1 million for defeating Michael Chandler and $1.37 million for his TKO victory over Beneil Dariush. Even in fights where he came up short, like against Arman Tsarukyan, his salary was roughly $771,000.

When these numbers are combined with locker room bonuses and promotional appearances, Charles Oliveira’s UFC career has been extremely lucrative, especially given where he began. And if UFC 317 goes in his favor, he may expect a significant boost in both cash and legacy. Whether he wins or loses, the fighter from the favelas is no longer just fighting to survive; he’s fighting as a man who’s already made it.

Charles Oliveira’s house, cars, and more

A short look at Charles Oliveira’s current lifestyle reveals that he is enjoying the payoff. His home in Guarujá, Brazil, is more than just a house; it’s a full-on experience. In a recent interview, ‘Do Bronx’ joked that he lives in a small petting zoo. “I got a little bit of everything—horses, cats, birds,” he said.

It’s a long way from where he started, and he knows it. “To be able to live in a house like this, it’s amazing,” he continued with a smile. He also owns one of the UFC’s slickest cars, a Ferrari Portofino. With almost 600 horsepower, the automobile is as sharp and quick as Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uppercutztv (@uppercutztv) Expand Post

He’s shared multiple photos of it online, frequently beaming ear-to-ear and flaunting the car’s curves as if it were a belt he’d won. The man who used to have to convert every US dollar just to get it back home to Brazil now lives among personalized posters, toys, pools, and pets.

And if the film about his life does even half as well as expected, his lifestyle will only get more extravagant. Charles Oliveira isn’t just building a legacy; he’s building a life few ever thought possible.