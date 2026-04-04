What Is Chris Duncan’s Net Worth? UFC Fighter’s Career Earnings Estimated

Nicknamed ‘The Problem,’ Chris Duncan has become a standout in the UFC’s lightweight division by creating chaos in the cage. Now, fans are asking if the 32-year-old’s paychecks reflect the punishment he delivers.

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On April 4, Duncan will face fellow American Top Team fighter Renato Moicano in the UFC Vegas 115 headliner. Renato currently ranks No. 10 in the UFC lightweight rankings. For Duncan, who is currently unranked but on a 4-fight win streak, beating Moicano could place him in the top 15. For Moicano, it’s a must-win or a two-loss skid.

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At the Meta Apex, fans are expecting a firefight since both 155ers have promised to bring their best inside the cage, even though they have a history of training together. However, before we see ‘The Problem’ trading blows at the Fight Night event, let’s take a look at his finances.

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What is Chris Duncan’s net worth?

Public information on Chris Duncan’s total net worth is limited. But Sporty Salaries estimates the UFC lightweight’s total wealth at around $350K, which is slightly more than global icon Conor McGregor’s estimated $311 million. Net worth represents a fighter’s net assets, which include cash and savings, minus their liabilities, such as various types of loans.

However, ‘The Problem’ is better known for his current UFC run.

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Chris Duncan’s UFC career earnings

Chris Duncan’s payouts have steadily increased throughout his UFC tenure, starting with his debut against Omar Morales at UFC 286. The promotion paid him $12K to show and win, according to Sporty Salaries. Well, because he defeated Morales in his debut, the Scot earned $24K.

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Next, he fought Yanal Ashmouz, another promising star, at UFC Fight Night 224 and got $16K to show and win. Well, since he managed to get another victory, he bagged $32K in his second UFC fight.

Following that fight, ‘The Problem’ faced his first setback against Mexican striker Manuel Torres at UFC Fight Night 237 via rear-naked choke. So, he went home with only $24K for that fight, and since he didn’t win, he only received the show money. But that changed when he came back strong at UFC Fight Night 243, where Duncan received a total of $48K for beating Bolaji Oki via guillotine choke.

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Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – London – Duncan vs Ashmouz Jul 22, 2023 London, UNITED KINGDOM Chris Duncan red gloves fights Yanal Ashmouz blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 20230722_szo_om2_0022

Well, Sporty Salaries didn’t mention the win money, but it’s expected that the UFC paid him the rest as he beat the Polish fighter via split decision. In addition, ‘The Problem’ also received two post-fight bonuses under the ESPN era. He won the “Performance of the Night” award against Bolaji Oki at the UFC Fight Night 243, earning a bonus of $50K, and the “Fight of the Night” award against Mateusz Rebecki at the UFC on ESPN 71, earning another bonus of $50K.

So, as we got to know about Chris Duncan’s payout under Dana White’s banner, let’s look at how his career turned out in the premier MMA promotion, the UFC.

Chris Duncan’s professional career

Before entering the UFC, Chris Duncan was literally a menace at Bellator. He faced some decent fighters such as Mateusz Piskorz and Iamik Furtado during his run under Scott Coker’s promotion. However, it won’t be a stretch to say that ‘The Problem’ is known more for his current UFC run.

Though the Scot failed to get a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series 2021 after losing to Viacheslav Borshchev, he didn’t lose hope. Duncan eventually made a comeback in the DWCS 2022 series and beat Charlie Campbell to earn a UFC contract.

After successfully breaking through, Chris Duncan faced Omar Morales as his first challenge at UFC 286 and went on to a split decision victory.

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That loss may have flipped a switch in Duncan’s career, as ‘The Problem’ went on to defeat four opponents, including a prior scrap against Mateusz Rebecki at UFC on ESPN 71: Taira vs. Park. But his latest victory came against Terrence McKinney at UFC 323. Following the 32-year-old’s mostly positive career trajectory, let’s find out what sponsorships Duncan has.

Chris Duncan’s brand endorsements

While Chris Duncan lacks a global blockbuster deal, he maintains a solid sponsorship portfolio. As we can guess by his own tattoos, the Glasgow native likes body art, so he endorses a tattoo business called Rock’n’Roll Tattoo Glasgow on his Instagram account.

Moreover, the UFC lightweight standout also endorses a supplement company named TBJP Nutrition. The brand also sponsors middleweight fighter Christian Leroy Duncan. Furthermore, Duncan is also linked with another supplement company named STAKD SUPPS CO and a clothing brand called Reject Weakness.

Unfortunately, we don’t know how much these brands pay him for endorsements. However, that definitely raises another curiosity: does Chris Duncan own cars?

What cars does Chris Duncan own?

There are many UFC fighters like Israel Adesanya, Conor McGregor, and Marlon Vera, who are really into cars. But it seems Chris Duncan doesn’t share that fascination with cars, as he has never revealed what car he owns. Also, the Scot hasn’t talked about it publicly, so it’s safe to assume that his interests lie elsewhere.

That said, Chris Duncan is all set to face Renato Moicano. A win over a respected veteran like Moicano would not only boost his bank account but also catapult him into the lightweight rankings, proving ‘The Problem’ is a legitimate threat in the division.

So who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments below.