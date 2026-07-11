What Is Cory Sandhagen’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Cory Sandhagen isn’t the kind of fighter who needs to talk much to grab attention. Once the cage door closes, his performances usually do the talking. Nicknamed “The Sandman,” he has become one of the UFC’s most entertaining bantamweights thanks to his creative striking and unpredictable style. But his story is pretty different. So, let’s explore his background, nationality, ethnicity, and personal beliefs.

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Where is Cory Sandhagen from, and what is Cory Sandhagen’s nationality?

Cory James Sandhagen was born on April 20, 1992, in Aurora, Colorado. That makes him 34 years old in 2026, and yes, he’s American through and through.

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Growing up in Aurora, fighting wasn’t always the plan. Basketball was actually his first sport, and he even played for Smoky Hill High School. But things had another plan. His interest changed after he got into taekwondo as a kid. It was fun, but there was one problem: he wanted to punch. That eventually led him to kickboxing, and from there, everything started falling into place.

He didn’t just train for fun either. Sandhagen won several WKA kickboxing titles, including a world championship, before switching to mixed martial arts.

Around the same time, he was also studying at the University of Colorado Boulder. He graduated with a degree in psychology, which means fighting isn’t the only thing that keeps Sandhagen busy.

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Away from the UFC, he has worked part-time at a children’s trauma center while also coaching mixed martial arts at High Altitude Martial Arts in his hometown of Aurora. It’s another side of him that fans don’t always get to see.

What is Cory Sandhagen’s ethnicity?

Sandhagen is of Caucasian ethnicity. He hasn’t spoken much about his family’s ancestry. Unlike many athletes, he rarely shares details about his family, choosing to keep that part of his life private. What stands out more than his heritage is the way he carries himself.

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Is Cory Sandhagen Christian?

This is one question that comes up quite often, mostly because of his back tattoo. It features angels, a cross, and other religious artwork, so many people assume he’s a practicing Christian.

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Sandhagen has cleared that up himself. He once said the tattoo is “kind of more or less like a religious piece,” but also admitted he isn’t “a very religious guy in the traditional sense.” In other words, the artwork is personal. It represents ideas like hope, struggle, and growth rather than organized religion.

So, while Christian symbolism appears in his tattoo, Sandhagen has never publicly described himself as a traditional Christian. He prefers to keep those beliefs private rather than make them part of his public identity.

At the end of the day, Cory Sandhagen’s story isn’t only about fighting. It’s also about staying grounded, continuing to learn, and never forgetting where he came from. From Aurora, Colorado, to the UFC’s biggest stages, he’s built his career without changing who he is. That may be one of the biggest reasons fans continue to respect him, both inside and outside the Octagon.