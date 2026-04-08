What Is Curtis Blaydes’ Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

After spending a decade, Curtis Blaydes has become a seasoned veteran in the UFC heavyweight division. From facing previous generation fighters to clashing against up-and-coming stars, ‘Razor’ remained one of the promotion’s reliable 265ers. But when it comes to his lifestyle, the Illinois native kept it low-key, which has left fans intrigued about how much money he made fighting under Dana White’s banner.

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On April 11th, Curtis Blaydes will make his much-anticipated comeback against newly emerged heavyweight star Josh Hokit at UFC 327. This time, the stakes are high as ‘Razor’ will keep his #5 ranking on the line vs an unranked Hokit. So with a loss, there’s a chance that Blaydes might fall out of the heavyweight rankings. But, before the 265 lbs veteran performs at the Kaseya Center this weekend, let’s take a look at his finances.

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Curtis Blaydes’ net worth

Curtis Blaydes’ actual net worth is not widely known. But reportedly, the heavyweight fighter has a total net worth of $2 million. For those who don’t know, net worth is the total value of assets minus liabilities, and it serves the purpose of maintaining stable financial health.

For fighters like Blaydes, who have been competing in the cage for a long time, building a business outside of MMA is natural. Yet it won’t be a stretch to say that his decade of clashes contributed the lion’s share of money to his overall financial worth. So, without further ado, let’s check his UFC payouts.

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Curtis Blaydes’ UFC payouts

Like his net worth, most of Curtis Blaydes’ fight purse amounts are under wraps, but there are definitely some reported figures for his recent fights. ‘Razor’ didn’t disclose how much he earned for fighting Rizvan Kuniev in his last bout. Still, based on his UFC 304 purse against Tom Aspinall, which was $150K, we can assume that the heavyweight veteran earned a similar amount. However, in terms of payouts, Blaydes has definitely seen better days.

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For his fight against Sergei Pavlovich at a UFC Fight Night event in 2023, the promotion seemingly paid the Illinois native a hefty $400K purse, though he lost the fight. After that, Blaydes had another solid payout against Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, where he earned $323K, which was a total of his $150K show and win money. Plus, he also earned an extra $50K for finishing Daukaus in round 2.

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The next big payday came in Curtis Blaydes’ career when he TKO’d Jailton Almeida at UFC 299 and earned $216K, along with another $50K Performance of the Night bonus. Now, with all of these per-fight payouts, we can assume that ‘Razor’s average purse revolves around $200–300K. With that clear, let’s shift our attention towards his amazing UFC career so far.

Curtis Blaydes’ professional career

Curtis Blaydes debuted in the UFC back in 2016. However, he unfortunately met Francis Ngannou at UFC Fight Night 86, which turned out to be very rough. The Cameroonian powerhouse proved to be too much for the Illinois native to handle. Yet, instead of a knockout, Blaydes lost because of a doctor stoppage. Following the loss against ‘The Predator’, Blaydes went on a dream run.

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After his debut loss, ‘Razor’ became even more lethal as he went on a five-fight winning streak, beating legends like Aleksei Oleinik (UFC 217), Mark Hunt (UFC 221), and Alistair Overeem (UFC 225). However, he ended up meeting Francis Ngannou once again, which turned out to be even more catastrophic than last time. At UFC Fight Night 141, the former heavyweight champion knocked him out in only 45 seconds.

Following that devastating loss, many fans thought Blaydes’ chin was gone for good. Yet, he again made a comeback, going unscathed in three fights once again. But the pattern of losing against power punchers remained, as the promotion’s best knockout machine, Derrick Lewis, put Blaydes away at UFC Vegas 19. Now, what happened after that?

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As you have guessed by now, ‘Razor’ went on to have another winning streak, beating Jairzinho Rozenstruik (UFC 266), Chris Daukaus (UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus), and Tom Aspinall (knee injury) (UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall), proving that he’s definitely one of the best heavyweights that the UFC has ever seen. But again, Sergei Pavlovich, another power puncher, knocked him out at a UFC Fight Night event in 2023. Later, Tom Aspinall also claimed his revenge at UFC 304 by flattening Blaydes in front of the Manchester audience to retain the interim title.

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After facing so many top fighters, the UFC finally pitted him against an up-and-comer, Rizvan Kuniev, at Baku. Still, Blaydes ended up emerging victorious, and now he’s set to face Josh Hokit at UFC 327. That said, with such an illustrious career, did he actually end up bagging some endorsements?

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Which brands endorse Curtis Blaydes?

Though Curtis Blaydes is a pretty recognizable name in the UFC community, he doesn’t have many big sponsors. Other than fighting, he streams on Twitch, which has become one of the many ways fighters can earn. But he seems to be pretty new on that platform, as he has only 2K followers, and that usually translates into a couple of hundred dollars in monthly pay.

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Beyond that, ‘Razor’ seems to be associated with a hair repair brand named Bosley, which also performs hair transplants. At one point, the UFC heavyweight used to sell merchandise on his website as well, but he apparently canceled that. Moreover, Blaydes also earns from the UFC’s compliance pay for doing brand work for the company’s official kit partner, Venum. Lastly, let’s check out what car he owns!

What car does Curtis Blaydes drive?

When it comes to luxuries, UFC fighters generally spend on fancy cars after making it big. Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Marlon Vera have some awesome car collections. But Curtis Blaydes doesn’t seem to be fond of luxury cars.

Instead of buying a Bentley or a Ferrari, the UFC heavyweight rocks a very functional Jeep Wrangler, which can range from around $45,000 to over $80,000, which’s definitely not a bad ride.

That said, as Curtis Blaydes is set to clash with Josh Hokit at UFC 327, how much do you think he’s going to earn?