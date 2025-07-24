What Is Davey Grant From? Ethnicity, Religion & More

Davey Grant will return to the Octagon on Saturday, July 26, 2025, for a high-stakes bantamweight bout against Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Abu Dhabi. The fight will take place at the Etihad Arena, with Grant walking in as the underdog in this fight. ‘Dangerous,’ known for his precision striking and guts, hopes to make a significant statement in what could be a defining moment in his UFC career.

As fans gear up to witness this highly anticipated fight, many are equally interested to find out more about the man behind the gloves. Where is Davey Grant from? What is his background, ethnicity, and religion? Let’s take a closer look at the fighter’s roots ahead of fight night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are Davey Grant’s ethnicity and nationality?

David Jeremy Grant, better known to us UFC fans as Davey Grant, was born in Darlington, County Durham, and raised in Bishop Auckland, in the Northeast of England. That makes him English by nationality, and the 39-year-old proudly represents the United Kingdom in international MMA competitions. Whether coming out to the cage or speaking in post-fight interviews, Grant has always associated with his English ancestry and heritage.

AD

Davey Grant’s ethnicity is White British. His early life, accent, and public presence all reflect his cultural English background. His upbringing in the Northeast, an area noted for its strong working-class values and sporting traditions, influenced both his identity and fighting technique. Public records and interviews provide no indication of mixed ancestry or non-British descent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance”The Milkman” Cretsinger (@themilkmanmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The surname “Grant” includes Anglo-Saxon and Scottish roots, but Davey’s genealogy is definitely rooted in England. Grant’s career, lifestyle, and representation all reflect the ideals and culture of the English. As a professional fighter who graduated from SBG UK in County Durham, ‘Dangerous’ remains one of the most well-known British figures in the UFC bantamweight division.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All We Know About Davey Grant’s religion and background

While ‘Dangerous’ has not publicly discussed his religious beliefs in detail, certain clues from his upbringing and cultural background offer some context. Born and raised in a primarily Christian region of England, where the Church of England (Anglicanism) is the dominant denomination, Davey Grant was most likely raised in a Christian household with Anglican or Protestant influences.

As for his early life, it is the inspirational story of a working-class athlete with incredible determination. ‘Dangerous’ started kickboxing when he was 14 years old and moved on to MMA training around the age of 21 while working full-time as a scaffolder. The 39-year-old’s blue-collar roots play an important role in his identity, not just as a fighter but also as a person.

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Assuncao vs Grant Mar 11, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Davey Grant blue gloves reacts after defeating Raphael Assuncao red gloves during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Las Vegas Virgin Hotel Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20230311_szo_ac4_0094

Fans often admire Grant for his never-back-down mindset and humility, all of which are linked with his upbringing in the Northeast. He earned his way into the UFC after competing on The Ultimate Fighter Season 18, where he was coached by the legendary Ronda Rousey. Since then, the Englishman has developed a diverse skill set, most recently receiving his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2024 after completing a rigorous Ironman seminar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though not outspoken about religion, his values, such as pure discipline, loyalty, and perseverance, speak volumes. Whether or not faith is central to his personal life, his journey from a working-class background to becoming a seasoned UFC veteran is in every way a testament to belief: in oneself, in hard work, and in the future.