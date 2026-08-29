What Is Denise Gomes’ Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

The 26-year-old Brazilian has flown halfway across the world to fight in her opponent’s backyard. And honestly? She seems to be loving every second of it. But before we get into what’s next for Denise Gomes, let’s talk money. How much is the UFC star actually worth? What does she earn from her fights? And where does all that hard-earned cash go? Let’s break it all down.

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What is Denise Gomes’ Net Worth?

Let’s cut straight to the chase. Denise Gomes’ net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of 2026. Now, before you raise an eyebrow, yeah, that’s not Conor McGregor money. But for a 26-year-old fighter who’s only been in the UFC since 2022? That’s legit. That half-a-million figure includes her UFC fight payouts, performance bonuses, and whatever she’s pulling in from sponsorships and other ventures.

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Here’s the thing about MMA fighters, especially ones early in their UFC careers. The base pay isn’t always glamorous. You’re not making millions per fight unless you’re a champion or a massive draw. But Gomes has been smart. She’s stacked wins, collected bonuses, and built a name for herself in one of the toughest divisions in the sport.

And let’s be real, $500,000 at 26 years old? That’s nothing to sneeze at. She’s still early in her UFC journey, and if she keeps winning, that number is only going north.

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Denise Gomes’ Career Earnings

Alright, let’s talk numbers. Denise Gomes’ career earnings from the UFC, at least the publicly available ones, tell the story of a fighter who’s steadily climbing the pay ladder with every performance.

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It all started back in September 2022, when Gomes made her UFC debut on short notice against Loma Lookboonmee. She lost that fight via unanimous decision, but even in defeat, she walked away with a disclosed purse. Rookie UFC contracts typically hover around the $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win range, so she likely pocketed something in that ballpark.

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Her first victory inside the Octagon came in April 2023, when she stopped Bruna Brasil via TKO in the second round. That win probably bumped her pay to the $12,000/$12,000 tier, standard fare for fighters with a few UFC appearances under their belt.

Then came UFC 290 in July 2023. This was the fight that changed everything. Gomes walked in, threw a blistering combination, and finished the previously undefeated Yazmin Jauregui in just 20 seconds. It wasn’t just a win; it was the fastest finish in women’s strawweight history. And it earned her a sweet $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

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Fast forward to UFC Vegas 106 in May 2025, and Gomes was at it again. Another highlight-reel finish, this time stopping Elise Reed in the second round. And what did that performance earn her? You guessed it, another $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Looking at the disclosed numbers, we’ve got UFC Fight Night 231 (2023) showing $4,500 in disclosed pay, UFC on ESPN+ 105 at $6,000, and two massive $50,000 bonuses for her standout performances. Add it all up- base purses, win bonuses, and those two performance bonuses, and you’re looking at roughly $150,000 to $200,000 in disclosed UFC earnings over her career so far. And that’s before we even talk about undisclosed locker-room bonuses, potential PPV points (which she probably doesn’t get yet), or sponsorship money that doesn’t hit the public records.

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A Look at Denise Gomes’ Professional Career

Denise Gomes turned pro in 2017, fresh out of Brazil’s regional scene. She started her career with a loss, but she didn’t let that define her. She rattled off wins across promotions like Invicta FC, Standout Fighting Tournament, and Arena Gold.

The turning point came in 2022. Gomes faced Milana Dudieva at Invicta FC 46 and won via third-round TKO. That performance caught the UFC’s attention. A few months later, she showed up on Dana White’s Contender Series, dominated Rayanne Amanda, and earned herself a UFC contract.

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Since then? She’s gone 6-2 in the UFC. She’s beaten names like Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Eduarda Moura, and Tecia Pennington. Her three knockout wins in UFC strawweight competition are tied for the second-most in divisional history.

And she’s doing all this while working as a professional barber on the side. Yeah, you read that right. Before MMA became her full-time gig, Gomes was cutting hair in a beauty salon. Talk about a glow-up.

A Look at Denise Gomes’ Brand Endorsements

Here’s where things get interesting, and a little tricky. Denise Gomes isn’t exactly plastered across billboards or fronting major ad campaigns. She doesn’t have a major sneaker or energy drink deal either. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t building a brand beyond the Octagon.

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One of Gomes’ biggest moves outside the cage came in November 2024, when she teamed up with fellow UFC fighters Jessica Andrade and Karol Rosa to launch the GAEA Project. The Brazil-based nonprofit is an all-women’s MMA team created to empower female athletes and provide them with a dedicated space to train. Gomes described the initiative as a project “based on empathy and cooperation to empower women.”

In May 2026, Gomes and Rosa took that mission a step further by opening a martial arts academy specifically for women in Brazil. That’s more than a sponsorship deal. It’s about building something of their own and creating a lasting platform for female fighters beyond fight night.

As for traditional brand endorsements, Gomes’ sponsorship portfolio appears relatively modest, with no widely reported major deals involving global consumer brands. That could change as her profile continues to rise. A win over Yan Xiaonan in Shanghai would give Gomes an even bigger spotlight, and if she breaks into the UFC’s top five, her appeal to major sponsors could rise with it.

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All eyes are on UFC Shanghai. Gomes is stepping into the Octagon against Yan Xiaonan, a former title challenger who’s beaten the likes of Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern. It’s a massive step up in competition. But Gomes isn’t intimidated. She’s on a four-fight winning streak. She’s got knockout power that ranks among the best in strawweight history. And she’s got a chip on her shoulder.