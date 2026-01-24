What is Derrick Lewis’s Net Worth in 2026? Endorsements, UFC Payouts & More

Former UFC heavyweight title contender, Derrick Lewis, has built a reputation on vicious knockouts and unforgettable pre- and post-fight moments. While his record 16 knockout victories helped push the Texas native to superstardom, fans have also grown curious about how his UFC payouts stack up over the years.

On January 24, 2026, the Houston native steps into the Octagon to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash. Both men carry serious firepower, where one clean shot can end the fight in an instant. And with that kind of danger comes the chance for a spectacular finish and a lucrative bonus. As Lewis looks to add another bonus to his name at the first Paramount+ CBS event, let’s take a closer look at his net worth and overall UFC earnings.

What Is Derrick Lewis’s Net Worth in 2026?

Although finding Derrick Lewis’ exact net worth is a tough ask, since the heavyweight fighter has never publicly shared much about his assets. But according to Celebrity Net Worth, ‘The Black Beast’ has around $1.5 million in wealth, while some other sources claim his net worth could climb beyond $2 million.

Now, while Lewis’ total asset value remains under speculation, his UFC payouts are something that often comes up in discussion. So, let’s take a closer look at the Houston native’s payouts and career earnings under Dana White’s leadership.

UFC Payouts and Career Earnings

For the unversed, Derrick Lewis made his UFC debut back in 2014, and he is still actively competing in the promotion, knocking out opponents in his 40s. He also has experience from 30 UFC fights under his belt, which is a massive sample size when breaking down his career earnings. That said, it is fair to acknowledge that the former title challenger has built a solid fortune through his UFC run.

For his most recent fight against Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville, Lewis reportedly earned between $300,000 and $350,000. When the additional $50,000 bonus is factored in, his total haul pushed close to the $400,000 mark. Further reports also suggest that ‘The Black Beast’ earned around $300,000 for his fight against Rogério de Lima at UFC 291.

As seen, the heavyweight powerhouse’s payouts have hovered around the $300,000 range in his recent outings. However, according to MMA Salaries, one of Lewis’ biggest paydays came when he challenged Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, where he reportedly bagged over half a million dollars for fighting the former two-division champion.

Imago July 12, 2025, Nashville, Tn, USA: UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS TEIXEIRA – NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 12 : L-R Derrick Lewis in a Heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN. Nashville USA – ZUMAr187 20250712_zsp_r187_007 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

But that is not the only way Lewis has made his money. Alongside his strong UFC paydays, the Houston slugger has also earned a solid chunk through sponsorships and brand deals.

Derrick Lewis’ Endorsements and Sponsorship

When it comes to sponsors, Derrick Lewis struck a memorable deal with the fried chicken chain Popeyes back in 2018. Just before his first title fight against Daniel Cormier, the fast-food giant announced that if the Houston native managed to beat ‘DC’ and win the belt, they would give out free fried chicken to fans.

However, ‘The Black Beast’ ended up losing the fight via a second-round submission, leaving fans without their chicken dinner. However, the deal with Popeyes reportedly included a lifetime supply of free food from the chain.

Outside of the Popeyes partnership, there are not many well-known individual sponsorships that Lewis is closely associated with. That said, he has benefited from the UFC’s compliance pay program, where fighters earn a set amount for photo shoots and brand-related promotions. Lewis reportedly sits near the top of that list, earning around $21,000 through the program.

With Derrick Lewis now set to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 324, the big question remains. How much do you think he will earn for this fight? And can he add another $50,000 to his total by knocking out the Dominican powerhouse? Let us know in the comments section below.