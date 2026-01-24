What Is Derrick Lewis’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

While the UFC’s heavyweight division struggled to deliver last year, Derrick Lewis is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 324. Nicknamed ‘The Black Beast’, he is known for entertaining the fans with his fights and mic skills, including humor and unfiltered opinions. He has managed to stay in headlines after calling UFC fights “scripted” or claiming the organization provided him with peptides, a topic that sparks debate across the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite these controversies, fans and even U.S. President Donald Trump continue to cheer for ‘The Black Beast’. In addition, his laid-back personality entertains audiences during every cage confrontation. Now, Derrick Lewis is gearing up for his first fight of 2026 as he faces Waldo Cortes-Acosta and aims to secure the 30th win of his career. While Lewis has represented the USA throughout his career, let’s dive deeper into his roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Derrick Lewis from? What is Derrick Lewis’s nationality?

Derrick Lewis was born on 7 February 1985 in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the southeastern United States. He grew up as one of seven siblings and initially lived with his stepfather in New Orleans. However, after facing an abusive and toxic household, his mother moved with her children to Houston, Texas, in 1999 to give them a better life. The names of Lewis’ mother, father, and stepfather remain private, but ‘The Black Beast’ holds American nationality by birth.

At 17, Lewis started training in boxing while attending high school. During this time, he clashed with the law and received probation. Later, while attending Kilgore College, he violated his probation, which sent him to prison for five years. He earned early release after three and a half years for good behavior. Shortly after, he stepped into MMA the following week, beginning his journey in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Derrick Lewis’s ethnicity?

Although details about Derrick Lewis’ ethnicity remain unknown, he belongs to New Orleans, Louisiana. The state’s roots reflect a heritage closely tied to African American ancestry. Historically, during the colonial era, slave traders brought many people from West and Central Africa, and Lewis’ ancestors likely came from this lineage. As a result, like many African Americans, he proudly represents his community and cultural heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is Derrick Lewis Christian?

God works in mysterious ways, and he guided Derrick Lewis along the path to greatness in mixed martial arts. In fact, ‘The Black Beast’ would not be the fighter we see today if he had not faced the hardships and struggles of his early life. Despite these challenges, he appreciates every obstacle and accepts the journey God set before him.

“It means a lot. It’s pretty cool,” Derrick Lewis added when asked about having achieved success beyond his dreams and done it while starting from a disadvantaged position. “I didn’t have no role models. I really had to learn on my own, so for me to be where I’m at now is a blessing from God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank God for everything. He sat me down and really humbled me in a lot of areas in order for me to be the man I am today,” Lewis added.

Now, despite overcoming adversity, Derrick Lewis has achieved it all thanks to God, his mom, and his hard work. Tonight, he will step back into the Octagon at UFC 324. Will he succeed? Drop your predictions below.