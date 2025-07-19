What Is Dustin Poirier’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings After 14 Years in the UFC

Dustin Poirier is ready to wrap up his legendary UFC career with a proper send-off. On July 19, 2025, he will headline UFC 318 in New Orleans, facing Max Holloway for the third time in a long-awaited trilogy. With two prior wins over Holloway, Poirier enters the Smoothie King Center in his native state of Louisiana with legacy, emotion, and pride on the line.

But, beyond the legacy and emotion, Poirier’s 14-year UFC career has a substantial financial angle. Poirier’s progression from earning a few thousand dollars a bout in his early years to multi-million dollar payouts on the biggest cards mirrors the rise of MMA itself. With his final appearance just days away, let’s take a peek at how much ‘The Diamond’ is worth in 2025.

How much is Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2025?

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $6 million and $10 million, depending on the source. Celebrity Net Worth estimates him to be worth $6 million, whereas SideKickBoxing and the MMA Salaries estimate a higher amount, closer to $10 million. It’s clear that ‘The Diamond’ has made big money in his fighting career, thanks to a combination of UFC wages, pay-per-view bonuses, endorsements, and personal ventures.

He remains one of the UFC’s highest-paid athletes. Poirier’s farewell fight against Holloway, which will be a headliner in his home state, is likely to add an additional $1.6 million to $2 million to his total, making his final bout one of the most profitable of his career. But how much is his base pay, and what does his UFC payout look like?

How much does Poirier earn? UFC Payouts & Salary

Throughout his UFC career, ‘The Diamond’ has frequently ranked among the promotion’s biggest earners. By 2025, his total UFC compensation (base salaries, incentives, and declared earnings) will exceed $10.2 million. Over the last five years, he’s earned at least $1 million for each fight, not considering PPV bonuses or back-end earnings.

These profits were especially significant during high-profile fights, such as those against Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and Charles Oliveira. His greatest financial success came from his trilogy with Conor McGregor. Poirier reportedly earned $5.1 million from UFC 264 in 2021, including $1.5 million in base salary and more than $3 million in PPV shares.

‘The Diamond’ made $1 million in base pay when he fought Michael Chandler at UFC 281 and a similar sum when he battled Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Performance bonuses added an additional layer of compensation, often $50,000 each.

He also received $21,000 in sponsorship income for each fight as part of the UFC’s uniform arrangement, allowing him to supplement his earnings with each appearance. While he never held the undisputed lightweight title, his ability to routinely headline shows placed him among the highest-paid fighters in the sport.

Dustin Poirier’s brand endorsements

Beyond the Octagon, Poirier has established a strong brand through endorsement deals and entrepreneurial enterprises. He’s collaborated with brands such as Timex, Celsius, Brooks Running, Robert Graham, SYNLawn, Bud Light, and Venum, spanning a variety of industries from fashion to fitness. These endorsements became especially significant following his McGregor fights, which increased his prominence well beyond hardcore MMA fans.

He has also made sound business decisions. His Louisiana Style Hot Sauce has become a fan favorite, while his Rare Stash Bourbon whiskey line and REAP CBD firm have built their own loyal followings. Furthermore, Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation has become an integral part of his legacy, generating funds for schools, shelters, and local communities.

While it is not a source of money, it has improved his public image and led to high-value collaborations with both companies and fans who support his charity cause. So, as he walks away from fighting, Poirier leaves not just with a record full of highlight moments, but also a financial and personal legacy that few fighters ever achieve.