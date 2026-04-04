What Is Ethyn Ewing’s Net Worth? UFC Fighter’s Career Earnings Estimated

On a night headlined by a superstar like Islam Makhachev, it was an unknown fighter on 48 hours’ notice, Ethyn Ewing (9-2), who truly stole the spotlight and began his unlikely journey. He had replaced Cody Haddon, who had broken his foot.

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Despite the short notice, ‘The Professor Finesser’ made a tremendous impact with his relentless pressure and performance inside Madison Square Garden. Not only did he secure the win, but he also captured the fans’ hearts. Now, as he gears up for his second UFC appearance tonight at UFC Vegas 115, Ewing looks to leave an even bigger mark. Before the cage closes, let’s inspect Ethyn Ewing’s career and journey so far.

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Ethan Ewing’s career earnings and net worth

Ethyn Ewing has fought just once under UFC, but fans still don’t know the full details of his last fight earnings. That said, we can examine his UFC purse. In his short-notice bout against Malcolm Welmaker, Ewing earned a base purse of $12,000, which matches the standard UFC rate. The fight also qualified for “Fight of the Night,” and many called it a contender for Fight of the Year, yet Dana White and Co did not award him the bonus.

On the other hand, top fighters on the same card, like Islam Makhachev, earned around $3.3 million. According to BETMGM, Ewing reportedly took home $44,000, including additional income from the venue and sponsorship deals. Naturally, fans questioned why UFC did not give him the $50,000 bonus, and one likely reason is that he fought on the prelims instead of the main card.

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Looking ahead, in his upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 115, Ethyn Ewing will fight on the main card, which should increase his earnings. On top of that, his opponent, Rafael Estevam, missed weight. So, the fight will take place at catchweight. As a result, Ewing will earn 20% of his opponent’s purse.

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Outside the cage, Ethyn Ewing has experience in blue-collar work. He worked regular eight-hour construction jobs, just like former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili, who also started in the same environment before chasing his UFC dream. ‘The Professor Finesser’ earned an estimated $85,000 to $135,000 per year in construction. He also welcomed a newborn son in December and runs a safety business with his father called “Occusafe Network.”

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Earlier, he worked in various restaurants. Despite juggling work, business, and family life, Ewing pursued his ultimate goal of becoming a UFC fighter. Today, he has achieved that dream, with estimated career earnings ranging from $250,000 to $400,000. Now that we know about his earnings and net worth, let’s move on to the next part.

Ethyn Ewing’s professional career

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Before turning professional, Ethyn Ewing honed his skills at the amateur level. He competed in regional circuits across California and racked up six wins (excluding his kickboxing loss), with most victories coming by stoppage. Those wins gave him the confidence to move up to the professional ranks.

Ewing didn’t start his pro career as planned. He suffered back-to-back losses in LFA and Cage Warriors. However, since early 2023, he has dominated his fights. Competing across multiple promotions, he has built an impressive nine-fight win streak, winning most of his bouts by knockout and the rest by decision.

Tonight, ‘The Professor Finesser’ steps into the cage against Rafael Estevam, aiming to extend his streak to ten straight victories. So, will he succeed? Drop your prediction below.