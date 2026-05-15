What Is Gina Carano’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring Her Family Roots and Faith

Gina Carano is finally returning to her roots. Ending a 17-year hiatus from MMA, the 44-year-old pioneer is set to face Ronda Rousey on May 16 at the first MVP-MMA Netflix card. Her last fight came against Cris Cyborg back in 2009 at Strikeforce, where she suffered a first-round TKO loss. Now, Carano will look to make her long-awaited comeback in style in 2026.

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As the former Strikeforce star gears up for her highly anticipated return, curiosity around her background and personal life has also grown. So, before she steps back into the cage this weekend, let’s take a closer look at Gina Carano’s nationality, ethnicity, and more.

Where is Gina Carano from?

Born on April 16, 1982, Gina Carano hails from Dallas County in Texas. However, she was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carano is the daughter of Dana Joy Cason and Glenn Carano, a casino executive and former professional football player. She is the middle child among three siblings.

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When Carano was just seven years old, her parents divorced, and the MMA fighter/actress was primarily raised by her mother. Now that we have a clear idea of where Gina Carano is from, let’s turn our attention to her nationality.

What is Gina Carano’s nationality?

As you might have already figured out from her birthplace, Gina Carano is American and proudly represents the US. Over the years, she has often labeled herself an American patriot while embracing conservative American values. The 44-year-old star also completed her education in the country, attending the University of Nevada, where she majored in psychology and played volleyball and softball.

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Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano pose with Jake Paul center after a Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix news conference at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, promoting their upcoming fight scheduled for May 16, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Rousey Vs. Carano press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260310_zaa_p124_043 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Later, Gina Carano began her journey in MMA and spent most of her fighting career competing in America. Most notably, she fought in Strikeforce, one of the biggest MMA promotions in the United States alongside the UFC at the time, while proudly representing the red, white, and blue throughout her career. While Carano’s nationality may seem like a straightforward answer, her ethnicity tells a very different story.

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What is Gina Carano’s ethnicity?

Though the Texas native is a proud American, Gina Carano once revealed in an interview that she is a fourth-generation Italian descendant. According to EthniCelebs, Carano’s paternal grandfather, Donald Louis Carano, was born to Italian immigrant parents. On the other hand, Gina’s paternal grandmother, Paddy Creek, was born in California and had English ancestry along with some German and Dutch roots.

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Her maternal grandfather, Jack Edward Cason, was an Oklahoma native and a member of the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, her maternal grandmother, Maxine Yvonne Cobb, was also a native of Oklahoma. So, as we can see, Gina Carano comes from a rich and diverse ethnic background.

Now, after learning about Gina Carano’s ethnicity, curiosity around her religion also expands, particularly regarding whether she follows Christianity or not.

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What is Gina Carano’s religion? Is she Christian?

When it comes to religion, Gina Carano is indeed a Christian. She was raised in a Christian family. Carano has revealed that her faith in God helped her through one of the most difficult phases of her life, which was at the time when she filed the lawsuit against Disney.

During an appearance on The Babylon Bee Podcast, the former Strikeforce fighter opened up about how her faith kept her strong while dealing with the extensive legal battle against Disney, which eventually ended in a settlement. That also highlights how deeply Gina Carano is rooted in her values and belief system.

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Now, with her comeback on the horizon this weekend, Carano is all set to rise back into the spotlight once again as she faces Ronda Rousey on the Netflix-MVP card.