What Is Guilherme Pat’s Nationality, Religion, and Ethnicity? Exploring His Faith and Background

Earning a UFC contract is hard. Doing it after years of grinding through the regional scene makes the journey even more compelling. Guilherme Pat has fought his way from Brazil to the sport’s biggest stage, proving that persistence can be just as powerful as talent. But while fans know him for his performances inside the cage, many are still curious about the story behind the fighter, especially when it comes to Guilherme Pat ‘s ethnicity. So, what do we actually know about his roots?

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Where is Guilherme Pat from and what is Guilherme Pat’s nationality?

Guilherme Pat is Brazilian by nationality and proudly represents his home country every time he steps into the Octagon. The heavyweight fighter was born in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil, a city known for producing several elite athletes.

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He was born on 20th April 1994, and as of 2026, Guilherme Pat is 31 years old. He spent his early years in São José dos Campos before pursuing a professional fighting career. Growing up, Pat credits martial arts with changing the direction of his life, saying the sport gave him discipline, purpose, and a way to represent my faith and my people.

Pat completed high school and later enrolled in a Physical Education program at college. However, he made the difficult decision to leave during his final semester so he could dedicate himself fully to mixed martial arts. Before turning professional, he worked in a barber shop and also earned a living as a Muay Thai instructor, experiences that helped support his dream of becoming a UFC fighter.

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Pat’s journey reflects a determined athlete who sacrificed academic and career stability to chase success in MMA. His rise from a modest upbringing in São José dos Campos to competing in the UFC underscores the perseverance that defines his career.

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What is Guilherme Pat’s ethnicity?

Guilherme Pat has not publicly disclosed his ethnic background. However, what we know is that the Brazilian heavyweight hails from São Paulo, Brazil, a city known for its diverse cultural and immigrant heritage. While Pat has kept details about his family’s ancestry private, his roots in São Paulo have been a defining part of his journey, as he has proudly represented Brazil throughout his professional MMA career.

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Is Guilherme Pat Christian?

Yes, Guilherme Pat is a Christian. While the Brazilian heavyweight has not spoken extensively about his religious beliefs in interviews or official UFC materials, he has publicly expressed his faith on social media.

Following a defeat, Pat shared an Instagram post thanking God for guiding his life and wrote, “Toda honra e toda glória a JESUS CRISTO” (“All honor and all glory to Jesus Christ”), openly crediting Jesus Christ for his strength and expressing gratitude for his journey.

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While Guilherme Pat has kept details about his ethnicity private, he has never shied away from expressing his faith. Even after a setback, he chose gratitude over frustration, thanking God and giving all the honor and glory to Jesus Christ.

As his UFC career continues to grow, fans will undoubtedly learn more about the man behind the gloves. Until then, his performances inside the Octagon tell the story better than anything else.