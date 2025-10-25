What Is Hamdy Abdelwahab’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Everything About Egypt’s First UFC Fighter

Hamdy Abdelwahab hasn’t had the most impressive run in the UFC thus far. However, he plans to change that in his upcoming fight against ‘Beast Boy’ Chris Barnett at UFC 321, headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane. Coming off a loss to Mohammed Usman in June, ‘The Hammer’ plans to showcase what he is really capable of.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, before the fight, it’s not Abdelwahab’s fighting career that has come into the spotlight. Instead, fans have grown curious about the 32-year-old’s background, especially his ethnicity and nationality. So, without any further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Hamdy Abdelwahab and his life beyond the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Hamdy Abdelwahab from? His Egyptian nationality

The 32-year-old heavyweight proudly represents Egypt on the global MMA stage. He was born and raised in the North African nation and has since become the country’s leading figure in combat sports. Abdelwahab feels he is not just carrying his personal ambitions, but also the pride of his homeland and the broader Middle Eastern region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamdy Abdelwahab (@hamdy.abdelwahab1) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s not just Egypt, it’s the whole Middle East,” Abdelwahab said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “MMA is a created sport. It wasn’t like wrestling or boxing, that’s been around for decades. The Middle East is coming up strong with organizations. Egypt is one of the big countries in the region for martial arts.”

Abdelwahab’s view represents the growing influence of martial arts in the Egyptian community. Despite facing challenges, including a three-year hiatus due to a failed drug test, the 32-year-old remains determined to represent his country proudly. “We’re coming as Middle Easterners, Arab or African, and inshallah we will be full of champions,” he declared.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Hamdy Abdelwahab’s Cairo upbringing and Olympic wrestling background

Growing up in Cairo, Egypt, Hamdy Abdelwahab showcased a passion for combat sports that would eventually take him from local wrestling gyms to the global stage. Before starting his MMA career, Abdelwahab built an impressive career in Greco-Roman wrestling, earning a gold medal at the 2016 Africa & Oceania Olympic Qualification in the 98 kg category.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He later represented Egypt at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, cementing his reputation as one of the country’s top athletes. Ahead of his fight at UFC 321, Abdelwahab reflected on his journey. Abdelwahab said, “It feels great because it feels like I’m home, fighting in my hometown,” highlighting the deep pride he carries for his roots.

Hamdy Abdelwahab has perhaps more weight on his shoulders than the regular UFC fighter. He is not only working on his own career, but also representing the entire Middle East. Do you think he will win?