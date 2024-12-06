What Is Ian Garry’s Net Worth in 2024? UFC Salary, Endorsements, & More

Ian Machado Garry, at the early age of 27, has captured the attention of the entire MMA world. Since his debut, a string of impressive victories have marked Garry’s meteoric rise through the UFC’s welterweight ranks along with the electrifying actions that have captivated fans and critics alike. From career-defining performances to an impressive 15-0-0 record, the Dublin native possesses all the ingredients for success.

Now, he has the chance to prove himself by being the first fighter to give Shavkat Rakhmonov his first pro-MMA loss at UFC 310. If the #7 ranked Irishman manages to defeat #3 ranked Rakhmonov, he will see a major jump in his rankings. However, that would also mean that he might get a major hike in his pay as well. But that does make one wonder, how much does Ian Machado Garry earn right now? What is his net worth? Let’s find out!

How much is Ian Garry worth in 2024? Endorsements and sponsors

As of 2024, Ian Machado Garry’s net worth is expected to range between $1 and $2 million. The UFC fighter’s earnings are mostly derived from his fights in the promotion. Apart from the fight purses, Garry is also active on social media and in the advertising realm, as he earns major money via endorsements and sponsorships as well. He works with brands such as iPlaySafe, Timex, and Ridge Wallet.

Furthermore, he also promotes his vegan lifestyle through his exclusive association with VEGAIN, a plant-based supplement brand. VEGAIN co-founders Melissa L’Heureux-Haché and Edan Wolk also expressed their excitement about the partnership, noting that Garry’s lifestyle and vision align perfectly with their mission for the brand. So seeing that he is the perfect match, there is no denying that he would be earning a lot by being the face of VEGAIN.

However, it is also worth noting that his wife is a TV host, and in fact, it was during her work in Cage Warriors that the two actually met. So seeing that she too has been a successful host for quite a while, Layla Machado Garry, aka Layla Anna-Lee, too helps in giving a boost to Ian ‘Machado’ Garry’s already impressive net worth.

How much does Ian ‘Machado’ Garry get paid? UFC purse and payouts

It’s reported that Garry’s career earnings amount to a noteworthy $930,000. Some of his significant pay came from winning some major fights, such as $350,000 for defeating Neil Magny and $250,000 for defeating Daniel Rodriguez. At UFC 285, Garry took home $200,000 which includes his bonuses as well as his fight purse. This is a long way from his debut earnings of $24,000, far from his now base salary of $110,000.

But if he wins his fight against #3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov, the 27-year-old will be getting a massive boost on his paycheck. Seeing that Dana White loves to keep real talents close, an undefeated youngster is one he would pay millions to, just to keep him in the UFC. So what do you think? Will Garry be able to win the fight? Let us know in the comments.