What Is Ian Machado Garry’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

With a 17-1 professional record and a reputation as one of the UFC’s fastest-rising welterweights, Ian Machado Garry has turned his success inside the Octagon into impressive financial growth. As his profile continues to soar, Ian Machado Garry’s net worth has become a hot topic among MMA fans. But how much has “The Future” really earned through fights, bonuses, and endorsements? Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind the Irish star’s growing fortune.

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What is Ian Machado Garry’s Net Worth?

Ian Machado Garry’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million as of 2026. While the UFC does not officially reveal fighters’ finances, several reports place the Irish welterweight’s fortune between $1 million and $2 million, with $1.5 million being the most widely cited estimate.

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Garry has earned the bulk of his wealth through his UFC career. Since joining the promotion in 2021 as the Cage Warriors welterweight champion, he has steadily climbed the ranks, landing bigger fights, larger paydays, and performance bonuses. Every win inside the Octagon has helped boost both his reputation and his bank balance.

But fighting isn’t his only source of income. As his popularity has grown, Garry has secured endorsement deals with brands including Timex, Ridge Wallet, VEGAIN, iPlaySafe, and All Kids Golf Club. These sponsorships, along with his fight purses, have significantly contributed to his growing net worth.

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At just 28, Garry is still in the early stages of his UFC journey. With title contention on the horizon and more high-profile fights ahead, his earnings are expected to keep rising. If he continues his current trajectory, his net worth could see a substantial jump over the next few years.

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Ian Machado Garry’s Career Earnings

Ian Machado Garry’s UFC career earnings have steadily increased since he made his promotional debut in 2021, although the UFC does not officially disclose a fighter’s total career earnings. As a result, only commission-reported purses from select events are publicly available, meaning his actual income is likely higher once sponsorships, UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, and any undisclosed bonuses are included.

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Garry’s earliest UFC fights were contested on entry-level contracts, but his pay has grown significantly as he climbed the welterweight rankings. One of his first publicly disclosed six-figure payouts came at UFC 292, where he defeated Neil Magny and earned $100,000, comprising a $50,000 show purse and a $50,000 win bonus. The payout did not include sponsorship payments or other undisclosed compensation.

His disclosed earnings increased again at UFC 298, where he beat Geoff Neal via split decision. Garry received $110,000, including a $55,000 show purse and a $55,000 win bonus. As with other commission-reported purses, this figure excludes UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, sponsorship income, and any discretionary locker-room bonuses.

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Category Amount Salary Breakdown (UFC 298) Show Money: $55,000Win Bonus: $55,000Total: $110,000 Salary Breakdown (UFC 292) Show Money: $50,000Win Bonus: $50,000Total: $100,000

Ian Machado Garry’s Professional Career

Ian Machado Garry has emerged as one of the UFC’s top welterweights thanks to his technical striking, confidence, and rapid rise through the ranks. Before joining the UFC, the Dublin native made a name for himself in Cage Warriors, where he captured the Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship, following a path similar to former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

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Garry signed with the UFC in 2021 and announced himself with a spectacular first-round knockout of Jordan Williams at UFC 268. He then built an impressive winning streak with victories over Darian Weeks, Gabriel Green, Song Kenan, Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, Michael “Venom” Page, Carlos Prates, and former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. His only professional defeat came against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, but he bounced back with consecutive wins to earn a welterweight title shot.

As of July 2026, Garry owns a 17-1 professional record with seven wins by knockout, one by submission, and nine by decision. “The Future” has established himself as one of the promotion’s brightest stars and is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 330.

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Ian Machado Garry’s Brand Endorsements

Ian Machado Garry’s growing popularity inside the UFC has made him an attractive partner for several lifestyle, fitness, and consumer brands. While the majority of his income comes from fighting, endorsement deals have become an important part of his earnings as his profile continues to rise.

One of Garry’s most recognizable partnerships is with Timex, the global watch brand. He has also collaborated with Ridge to promote the company’s minimalist wallets and everyday carry products through his social media channels. These partnerships reflect his clean-cut image and appeal to a younger audience.

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In 2024, Garry signed an exclusive partnership with VEGAIN, a Canadian plant-based sports nutrition company. A longtime advocate of a vegan lifestyle, Garry said the brand’s supplements help him “train harder, recover faster, and perform better,” making the collaboration a natural fit for both sides.

He has also worked with iPlaySafe, a digital safety platform, and became a brand ambassador for All Kids Golf Clubs in 2025, further expanding his commercial portfolio beyond combat sports.

Ahead of his UFC 330 title fight, Garry also signed with Matchroom Talent Agency, which now manages his commercial interests and brand partnerships. With his growing fan base and success inside the Octagon, his list of endorsement deals is expected to expand further in the coming years.

Brands Signing year Timex 2023 Ridge 2023 VEGAIN 2024 iPlaySafe 2021 All Kids Golf Clubs 2025 Matchroom Talent Agency 2026

From climbing the ranks in Cage Warriors to becoming a UFC title contender, Ian Machado Garry has built more than just an impressive resume. As his career reaches new heights, Ian Machado Garry’s net worth is expected to continue rising. Will his next fight take both his legacy and earnings to another level? Only time will tell.