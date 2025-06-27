What Is Ilia Topuria’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, Career Earnings & More

There are some fighters in the UFC who have financial struggles, which is the reason why they engage in another job side-by-side while actively training. However, that list does not include Ilia Topuria, who’s gearing up to become a two-division champion when he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. The former featherweight is one of the biggest international stars to have ever competed in the UFC.

Besides boasting fan bases in Georgia and Spain, Ilia Topuria also has a solid social media following. So, the big question with ‘El Matador’ headlining the main event of the marquee UFC event of the year, UFC 317, is all about the specifics of his bank account. Well, it’s safe to say that the Georgian-Spanish star has definitely hit the jackpot. Here’s the scoop on the UFC star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ilia Topuria’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

Ilia Topuria definitely enjoys the finer things in life, and you can see that in his social media posts. But the 28-year-old hails from a pretty modest background. They bounced around quite a bit and made several moves before finally landing in Spain. Topuria himself said that his folks had blue-collar jobs, and life wasn’t exactly a walk in the park when he was growing up. After making a name for himself in the UFC, ‘El Matador’ is said to have climbed to about $2 million, though the figures might vary.

AD

When Daniel Cormier asked him last year about how he’s able to build a million-dollar gym when he had just won the world title, Ilia Topuria revealed his secret. He claims to have dipped his hands in many business ventures outside of the UFC. “I do many, many things outside of that [the UFC],” said the former champion. Well, according to information available in the public domain, the 28-year-old has stakes in consumer goods companies like Oblack Caps apparel. Other than that, Topuria also has engagements with a telecom company by the name KEIO Mobile and an MMA promotion, WOW FC, where he’s a part-owner.

via Imago Premiere of the documentary Topuria Matador in Madrid Fighter Ilia Topuria poses at the photocall of the premiere of the documentary Topuria Matador, at the Callao Cinemas, September 18, 2024, in Madrid Spain Topuria Matador is the story of Ilias personal overcoming, from his native Georgia at war and his arrival in Spain, to catapult as the UFC world champion, wrapped by his wife, family, friends and training partners 18 SEPTEMBER 2024 TOPURIA PREMIERE PREMIERE DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE Madrid Madrid Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxESP Copyright: xRicardoxRubiox 6220918

Ilia Topuria’s got a solid lineup of endorsements under his belt, including the UFC’s Venum deal, RYU Apparel, Prozis, Future Alkaline Water, Sony Pictures, and Webpositer. Well, that’s definitely boosting the former champ’s bank account, so his net worth might be a tad higher than some reports suggest. So, what’s the deal with his UFC payouts? Alright, let’s check out that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much does Topuria earn? UFC salary

Ilia Topuria has come a long way when it comes to his earnings in the UFC. There’s been a significant growth in his payouts since he made his debut in Dana White‘s promotion back in October 2020. If we take a look at his biggest payout, he earned that in his last fight and first title defense in the UFC against Max Holloway at UFC 308. After handing ‘Blessed’ his first KO defeat, Topuria took home an estimated $3.9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s funny how his payout grew suddenly because his second biggest payout doesn’t even come close to the one he earned at UFC 309. For beating Alexander Volkanovski with a knockout, Dana White handed the former featherweight champion a total of $482,000, which also included a $50,000 bonus, awarded for finishing the 2-time champion. So, if we were to estimate how much Topuria will take home in the aftermath of UFC 317, it could be over $3-4 million.

So, what’s your take on the estimates? UFC 317 is a big deal for Ilia Topuria. It’s not just about the chance to snag that double champion title, even if it won’t be at the same time, but also because it’s the highlight of the year. Dana White is definitely looking for a knockout performance against Charles Oliveira. Do you think Topuria can rise to the occasion in just his second fight in the lightweight division? Let us know what you think in the comments below!