What Is Israel Adesanya’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Israel Adesanya has cemented his position among the top stars of the modern UFC wing. With his flamboyant fighting style and personality, ‘The Last Stylebender’ rose to prominence and also became a two-time middleweight champion. As a result, the Nigerian-born superstar has been living a lavish lifestyle and often boasts about it on his social media. For that reason, fans are eager to know about his background, especially about his finances.

On March 28th, the 185-lbs legend will be making his return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night Seattle. Well, it’s not the first time Adesanya will make his walk toward the cage. Still, this time, the stakes are high as ‘The Last Stylebender’ will look to get back in the win column after suffering three straight defeats. Standing across him will be a dangerous Joe Pyfer, who will also anticipate the biggest win of his career. But before Adesanya entertains the fans once again, let’s get to know him a little personally and know about his net worth.

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What is Israel Adesanya’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Israel Adesanya has a net worth of $4 million. However, some other sources report much higher numbers, with some mentioning even $10-12 million, which represents the total of the Nigerian-Kiwi’s assets.

Now, Adesanya’s business ventures and sponsorships have definitely contributed to his stellar net worth. But it can be said without much doubt that ‘The Last Stylebender’s career as a professional mixed martial artist added the lion’s share of his total net worth. In that case, let’s take a look at his career earnings.

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Israel Adesanya’s Career Earnings

Before becoming a proper MMA fighter, Israel Adesanya was a full-time kickboxer and performed in various promotions like GLORY Kickboxing. Yet, the Nigerian-Kiwi star’s earnings from kickboxing are generally unknown. However, we can safely say that his UFC career has turned out to be much more lucrative.

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In most cases, the UFC signs fighters with a basic payment of $10K to show and win. Yet, Adesanya revealed that the promotion paid him a six-figure salary from the get-go. Keeping that in mind, the promotion paid the Lagos native over $100K for his debut fight against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221.

From there, the former two-time middleweight champion’s purse grew substantially as he went on an impressive 9-fight winning streak and won championships. As Adesanya grew richer by the time he became champion, the biggest draws came in the later part of his career when he was at the peak of his star power.

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To fight his eternal rival, Alex Pereira at UFC 281, the UFC reportedly paid Israel Adesanya $2,642,000, then for the rematch at UFC 287, he got $2,807,000. Still, that wasn’t the best payday of his career. To fight Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Dana White and Co. compensated Adesanya over $3 million, though he lost the fight in Australia.

Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_152 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Following the loss against ‘Tarzan,’ the former champ came back once again to face Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305, and Adesanya was paid around $2,432,000 for the middleweight bout, and his purse against Nassourdine Imavov also appears to be the same. Moreover, Adesanya received 8 post-fight bonuses under the previous broadcasting era, which totals to $400,000.

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As we got some idea around ‘The Last Stylebender’s career payout, let’s take a look at his professional career.

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Israel Adesanya’s Professional Career

For those unaware, it’s been 8 years since Israel Adesanya has been fighting under Dana White’s wing. During his tenure, Adesanya witnessed all the highs and the lows, which makes his journey as a mixed martial artist even more interesting.

The former 185-lbs kingpin debuted against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 and made a statement with a knockout victory. Following a stellar first fight, Adesanya went on a 9-fight winning streak, which includes him defeating the legend Anderson Silva at UFC 234, then becoming the interim middleweight champion vs Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236. After winning the interim belt, he unified it against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

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At that time, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was at the height of his star power and aimed for double champ greatness against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in a 205-lbs bout. But Adesanya faced his first MMA loss against the Polish power at that event. Still, the Nigerian-Kiwi’s reign remained unscathed until Alex Pereira disrupted it at UFC 281 with a TKO victory.

However, Israel Adesanya managed to get revenge on Pereira at UFC 287, but then another foe named Sean Strickland took the crown away at UFC 293 in Australia. Even though the 36-year-old was facing a dip in his career, the UFC provided him another title shot against Dricus du Plessis based on his legendary status at UFC 305, which he lost once again. After that loss, ‘Izzy’ fans felt they were living in a nightmare, which got even more real when Nassourdine Imavov knocked him out at UFC Saudi Arabia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@freestylebender) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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So, that’s what happened so far in Adesanya’s pro-MMA career, which would see another chapter at UFC Seattle. But, before that, let’s look at his brand endorsements.

Israel Adesanya’s Brand Endorsements

As one of the most famous UFC fighters of this generation, brands love to partner with Israel Adesanya to gain exposure among the audience. He signed an endorsement deal with Stake.com back in 2021 and still advertises them on his social media. Other than that, he also became one of the first athletes to sign with Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration deal alongside Alexander Volkanovski.

Alongside that, ‘The Last Stylebender’ also became the first MMA fighter to sign a multi-year deal with Puma. With some stellar sponsorships, Adesanya also owns an MMA equipment business, Engage, which is also in collaboration with the featherweight champ, Volkanovski. Now, as most of his endorsements have remained intact, the Nigerian lost a crucial brand from his portfolio because of a controversy.

Back in 2021, Israel Adesanya got the chance to endorse BMW, which is probably the biggest deal of his career. But after he threatened Kevin Holland with some indecent words, the luxury car brand decided to cancel him from the deal. After the situation spiraled into chaos, ‘The Last Stylebender’ had to apologize.

After the brand endorsements, let’s take a look at what sort of cars Israel Adesanya drives.

What cars does Israel Adesanya own?

Just like many UFC superstars, Israel Adesanya also has a soft corner for supercars, and he happens to own a variety of them. The most stellar car from his collection has to be the orange McLaren 720S Spider, worth $350,000, which he named Kurama after his favorite anime, Naruto.

Other than that, he also owns other cars, such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which remains the most expensive car in his collection at around $450,000. Also, he owns another stellar ride, the Bentley Continental GT, which is also worth a staggering $202,500. However, he bought that car as a gift for his father.

That said, as we get to familiarize ourselves with Adesanya’s worth, do you believe he would win his next fight by knockout and add more to his fortune? Let us know in the comments section below.