What Is Jimmy Crute’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

What comes to mind when we speak of Jimmy Crute? It has to be the Aussie’s scraps, where he relentlessly finds ways to finish his opponents. While fans love watching the light heavyweight stand out as a slugger, his lifestyle also draws plenty of interest. Because of his low-key approach outside the cage, ‘The Brute’ often leaves viewers asking one question. How rich is the Aussie? There is a fair idea on that front.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 31 (February 1 for Australians), the UFC is set to return to Sydney with its marquee numbered event. At UFC 325, arguably the country’s greatest MMA fighter, Alexander Volkanovski, will make his return to face Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch. On the same card, Jimmy Crute was scheduled to take on Dustin Jacoby in a 205-pound clash. However, ahead of the event, the Aussie withdrew from the fight after suffering a torn ACL. While ‘The Brute’ will miss out on fighting at the spectacle, it is certainly disappointing for fans. Still, as he looks ahead to making his comeback, let’s take a look at the details surrounding his finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jimmy Crute’s Net Worth?

Reportedly, Jimmy Crute’s net worth is estimated to sit around $1.7 million, with some sources placing it closer to $1 million. Given that the Australian has been competing professionally for nearly a decade, a large portion of that net worth appears to come from his earnings as a pro MMA fighter.

In 2018, ‘The Brute’ got his biggest break when he cracked Dana White’s Contender Series door and earned his way into the UFC. From there, he continued to face tough competition and delivered some truly exciting performances. As a result, Dana White and company grew more convinced by the Melbourne native’s performances and steadily increased his pay. Now that we have a clearer idea of the Australian fighter’s estimated net worth, let’s shift our focus to his UFC career payouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Crute’s Career Earnings

After defeating Chris Birchler on DWCS, Jimmy Crute made his UFC debut against now-retired light heavyweight veteran Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night 142 in 2018. With the fight coming early in his career, the 29-year-old earned $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win, taking home a total of $24,000 from his first outing under Dana White’s banner, as per MMA Salaries. He could have earned a little more, but the promotion did not award any bonus for his late third-round kimura submission finish.

Next, ‘The Brute’ earned $40,000, $20,000 to show and $20,000 to win, for his first-round finish against Sam Alvey at UFC 234. That marked a clear jump from his debut payday. Following that payout, Crute earned just $26,000 after missing out on winning money in his first UFC loss against Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night 158. However, his pay went down against Michal Oleksiejczuk (UFC Fight Night 168), where he took home $60,000 under the same show-and-win structure, and $110,000 in total after adding a $50,000 performance bonus from the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Aussie’s win rate continued to improve in his next few fights, as his paychecks increased. Following the win over Oleksiejczuk, ‘The Brute’ picked up another victory against Modestas Bukauskas (UFC Fight Night 180). For that fight, he earned $76,000 under his contract and added a $50,000 bonus for a vicious first-round knockout, bringing his biggest payday at the time to $126,000. However, as the Melbourne MMA star continued to show that he was aiming high in the UFC, a career slump soon derailed both record and earnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian MMA (@australianmma_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Crute earned $44,000 and $48,000, respectively, against Anthony Smith at UFC 261 and Jamahal Hill at UFC on ESPN 31, where he lost both fights in the first round. He then pocketed $75,000 for a draw and $85,000 for another loss against Alonzo Menifield at UFC 284 and UFC 290, respectively. Without win bonuses, those setbacks cost the Aussie a significant chunk of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he did mount a comeback against Rodolfo Bellato at UFC 312 (draw) and Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318 (win), a flat-rate contract saw him earn $110,000 for those outings. However, in his most recent fight against Ivan Erslan at UFC Perth, Crute picked up a $50,000 bonus, with his total payout for that bout still undisclosed.

A Look at Jimmy Crute’s Professional Career

When it comes to Jimmy Crute’s professional career, it has gone through a few clear phases. Though ‘The Brute’ fought across multiple local Australian promotions early on, he really started turning heads with his performances at Hex Fighting Championship, where he even captured the welterweight title. Still, the 29-year-old gained recognition once he stepped into the Apex MMA scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a standout run on Dana White’s Contender Series, the Aussie made his UFC debut against Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night 142. Fighting from 2018 to 2025, the light heavyweight’s UFC career recorded 6 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws, while his overall professional record now sits at 14 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the Melbourne standout has established himself as a veteran and earned a considerable amount of money inside the Octagon, the question naturally follows. Is that the full picture when it comes to his income streams? Does Jimmy Crute have sponsors, business ventures, or other financial pursuits outside of fighting? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the brands endorsed by Jimmy Crute?

As we could see from the aforementioned points, Jimmy Crute’s cage fighting contributed a lion’s share of his wealth. But other than that, he doesn’t seem to have many endorsements or side businesses going for him. Still, because he’s a UFC fighter, the Australian powerhouse should be getting compliance pay like other fighters for doing the brand work tied to the promotion’s official gear partner, Venum.

Lastly, no query is complete without knowing how a UFC fighter spends their money. From Conor McGregor’s luxurious lifestyle to Brandon Moreno spending on Legos, everybody has their own way of spending their hard-earned dough. So, what makes Crute’s list? A car?

ADVERTISEMENT

What cars does Jimmy Crute own?

After receiving checks from Dana White, Jimmy Crute doesn’t spend them on luxurious items. On the contrary, the Aussie lives a very simple life and often spends time living inside his van with his pet dog. That doesn’t mean ‘The Brute’ is broke. He simply prefers a life away from the noise. The Australian sensation has also spoken openly about his aversion to paying bills and staying tied down to material responsibilities.

Furthermore, if we look at ‘The Brute’s Instagram profile, it isn’t filled with flamboyant content. Instead, the UFC light heavyweight’s social media page mostly features him hanging out in the wilderness or preparing for his next fight. Those two elements pretty much define his lifestyle.

That said, what do you think about Jimmy Crute and his relationship with money, luxury, and life? Let us know in the comments section below.