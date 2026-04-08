What Is Jiri Prochazka’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Jiri Prochazka heads into UFC 327 to face Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title on April 11. It’s his first fight of the year, but more importantly, it’s a chance to reset his position at the top of the division after falling short of the gold in his two fights against Alex Pereira.

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At this stage of his career, Procházka is operating in the upper tier of the UFC, where title fights and main event slots start to define a fighter’s financial ceiling. That naturally shifts the conversation. Because with another championship opportunity on the table, the question isn’t just whether he wins the belt back, it’s how much that moment could change what he’s already earned.

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So where does Jiri Procházka’s net worth stand in 2026, and how much could UFC 327 move that number?

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What is Jiri Prochazka’s net worth?

Most reports place Jiri Prochazka’s net worth around $1 million to $2 million, though some estimates go slightly lower depending on disclosed payouts.

The Czech fighter joined the UFC in 2020, fighting Volkan Oezdemir in his debut, and defeating him with an overhand right in the second round. In his promotional debut, he managed to win the Performance of the Night bonus. He is a pretty entertaining fighter with a nice balance of technique and chaos. He is undoubtedly one of the bigger stars in the current roster of UFC fighters.

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So, why does he live in a cottage in the middle of the forest? Back in 2021, the Czech fighter appeared in an interview with RT Sport MMA and revealed the reasons behind his solitary life.

“I am living in a forest and next to the lake in Bruno,” he said. “And I like to live more alone, but I want to share my ideology and my ideas and my style of fighting. So I need to be a little bit famous… Now for my career, that’s important to be like that – to be alone and just practice and practice, because I can stay pure clean, and without no distraction, no relationship.”

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Now, if he truly leads a life of solitude, where does he spend his money? Well, ‘The Czech Samurai’ invests in his brand BJP, which stands for ‘Bombay Jak Pica!’ in Czech. In English, it translates to ‘Bomb-‘Em Up’. But his earnings from the brand are unknown. He also donates a significant amount of his wealth to charity.

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Talking to the UFC back in 2022, Jiri Prochazka revealed the motivation behind the BJP Foundation.

“My team, my colleagues, they help me with that,” the UFC fighter shared. “My role is that I’m a fighter and I’m here to give my name for these causes. That’s how I want to use myself.” The foundation raises money to help improve the lives of children and families facing different kinds of illnesses. It also focuses on improving the facilities provided by hospitals in the Czech Republic.

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What are the brands endorsed by Jiri Prochazka?

Jiri Prochazka’s total recorded fight earnings amount to $570K, as per MMA Salaries. Both times where he fought Alex Pereira and lost, he received a base salary of $750K. Plus, the endorsement money for UFC 33 was $32,000, making his total payout around $782K. However, at UFC 295, even though he received the same amount as his base salary and brand sponsorships, his total payout was around $1.382 million. And, no doubt, it was the PPV payouts that worked their magic in his favor, despite losing terribly.

At UFC 300, Prochazka had a base salary of $200K and a win bonus of $200K. He took home another $300K as a Performance of the Night bonus and just $4,500 from brand endorsements. In terms of endorsements, it seems like he is endorsed by fewer brands compared to other fighters. But he doesn’t have to worry since he has his own brand to endorse, along with the fight apparel brand Venum, which is a primary partner of the UFC.

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Now, as UFC 327 approaches, Jiri Prochazka finds himself in a familiar position of fighting for a title, with momentum and stakes aligned. The question is, will he be able to reclaim the crown he once held?