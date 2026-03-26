What Is Joe Pyfer’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Joe Pyfer is set to face Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Seattle this Saturday. With 3-straight wins and a 50% KO/TKO rating, ‘Bodybagz’ has become a contender to keep your eye on in the 185lbs division. Yet, before the knockouts, before the nickname, Pyfer’s story started in a very different place. He was homeless at 16, slept on a park bench, and walked miles to stay afloat.

So when fans ask about his background, it’s not just about labels. It’s about understanding the journey behind the fighter. Without wasting time, let’s start with where it all began.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Joe Pyfer’s ethnicity and nationality?

Joe Pyfer is American, born Joseph Oliver Pyfer on September 17, 1996, in Vineland, New Jersey. He was raised in Pittsgrove Township, also in New Jersey, and his identity is very much tied to that environment.

Ethnically, Pyfer is believed to be of Caucasian descent, though he hasn’t publicly gone into detailed discussions about his ancestry. He started training at just 4.5 years old, not entirely by choice at first, as he confessed in his UFC.com Q&A.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At 4.5 years old. My dad made me, I had no choice,” Pyfer shared. “Then I developed a love for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That early push laid the foundation. By high school, he was wrestling at Arthur P. Schalick High School, blending that with jiu-jitsu and judo skills he had picked up as a kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Pyfer (@joepyfer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But the defining chapter came at 16. According to reports, Joe Pyfer spent about a week homeless, sleeping on a bench at Barrall Park. He would walk long distances after school, stop at stores like Wawa just to stay warm, and try to figure out what came next. That period could have ended his story before it began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, it introduced someone who changed everything. Will Harmon, a wrestling coach and teacher, became a steady presence in his life. Pyfer spent time in his classroom, found structure, and slowly rebuilt his path. Looking back, he’s been clear about the impact: “Without him I would have never made it to the UFC.”

But beyond nationality and upbringing, there’s another layer to Pyfer’s identity that has become more visible recently, his faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Joe Pyfer Christian?

Yes, Joe Pyfer is Christian, and more importantly, it’s something he actively speaks about.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just gotta stay in my prayers, have my relationship with the Lord, prioritize my soon-to-be wife and create my family,” he shared in a recent UFC interview. “It’s freedom, brother.”

The intensity is still there, but it’s more controlled. The focus has shifted from proving people wrong to staying grounded. Joe Pyfer himself has credited his longtime girlfriend and his renewed faith for that transformation.

And as he prepares to face Israel Adesanya, the question isn’t just about rankings or records. It’s about whether this version of Joe Pyfer can turn his remarkable journey into a defining moment inside the Octagon.