What Is Johnny Walker’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Salary & Endorsements

Johnny Walker has been fighting in the UFC for a long time. That experience of fighting under the bright lights could help him against Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai. But on the other hand, there have been certain perks that come with being a UFC fighter, especially on the financial front. Since Walker is one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster, some fans might be wondering how much the Brazilian star is worth.

There aren’t too many fighters on the same level as Conor McGregor, who has not only transcended the sport of MMA to become one of the biggest sporting athletes of the 21st century. His teammate, Johnny Walker, is pretty far away from the Irishman, but you’d be fascinated to know that the light heavyweight fighter is a millionaire. Here’s what we know!

Johnny Walker’s 2025 net worth & endorsements

Johnny Walker is reported to be worth between $1-2 million. However, not all of his earnings come only from the UFC. The 33-year-old has, of course, earned his fight purses and bonuses in Dana White‘s promotion, but other than that, he also has a multitude of sponsorships. When it comes to his sponsorships, Walker has deals with Spribe’s iGaming product, Aviator, which is a part of the UFC’s partnership with the company.

On the other hand, Johnny Walker also earns money from the UFC’s apparel partner, Venum, with other brands including Crypto.com, Bud Light, DraftKings, and many others, in the same deal. Also, there are certain reports claiming that Walker has also worked with his teammate, Conor McGregor, especially in the former UFC double champion’s management agency, McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd, which also deals with sponsorship deals and endorsements catering to athletes. When it comes to his personal sponsorship, Walker has a deal with Atowak Watches and even has an OnlyFans account where he offers fans a behind-the-scenes look into his life.

Well, that’s the whole picture of Johnny Walker’s financial situation, but what about his UFC payouts? The promotion has been in the eye for fighter pay issues, so let’s take a look at how the Brazilian native’s payouts have grown over the years.

How much does Johnny Walker earn? UFC payout & salary

Johnny Walker has been associated with the UFC for well over seven years now. Emerged onto the UFC scene through Dana White’s Contender Series, the 33-year-old reportedly made around $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win during his early days in the promotion. But over the years, Walker started making six figures, with his biggest payout coming at UFC 279, as he made an estimated $296,000 after submitting Ion Cutelaba.

Moving over to his next biggest payout, Johnny Walker made another couple of hundred thousand dollars when he faced Paul Craig. After emerging victorious, the light heavyweight fighter took home an estimated $251,000. But if we talk about Walker’s third biggest payout, it has been reported to be around $131,000, which he earned for his first fight against Magomed Ankalaev. That’s a bit lower than the other ones, but if we were to estimate how much he makes at UFC Shanghai, his payout could be around $300,000.

Well, money is one thing, and winning fights is another. Johnny Walker is 0-2-1 in his last three fights and, after suffering KO losses, he needs to get back into the winning column. His opponent, Zhang Mingyang, has been on a KO streak in the UFC since his debut. Do you think Walker overcomes the Chinese star in front of his home crowd? Let us know in the comments down below.