What Is Josh Hokit’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Eight fights into his professional MMA career, Josh Hokit has been sprinting through opposition. Two UFC wins, both via first-round TKO, and a $100,000 bonus at UFC 324 have quickly turned ‘The Incredible Hok’ into a name to watch. Now comes the real test: a matchup against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327. A seasoned contender with elite wrestling versus a newcomer who hasn’t been extended past early rounds, and this is where hype meets reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But while Hokit’s performances are loud, his background raises just as many questions. From football fields to wrestling mats to controversial interviews, there’s more going on beneath the surface. So where does he actually come from, and what shapes his identity outside the cage? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Josh Hokit’s ethnicity and nationality?

Josh Seth Hokit is American by nationality. He was born on November 12, 1997, in California, grew up in Wasco, and later moved to Clovis. His roots are firmly tied to the United States, both culturally and athletically.

Hokit didn’t come up through a traditional MMA pipeline. Instead, his foundation is split between wrestling and football, and the numbers back that up. In high school wrestling, he peaked as the No. 3-ranked wrestler in the nation. On the football side, he recorded 125 tackles on defense and rushed for 820 yards with eight touchdowns on offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Fresno State, that versatility continued. As a sophomore, he logged 583 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, ranking among the top contributors in the Mountain West Conference. Add to that his wrestling credentials, multiple All-American honors, and you get a rare combination: explosiveness from football, control from wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Mixtapes (@ufc_mixtapes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In a UFC.com Q&A, Hokit summed up his entry into MMA in his own blunt way:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three years ago. Beating people up for money is fun.”

But his rise hasn’t been without controversy. Josh Hokit has drawn criticism for remarks in post-fight interviews, including comments that sparked backlash from the media and even drew a response from UFC boss Dana White. While some fans have leaned into his unfiltered persona, others have questioned how that will impact his trajectory in a sport where public image matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Josh Hokit Christian?

Yes, Josh Hokit is a Christian, and after one of his 2025 MMA wins, he made it clear where he stands as he said in the post-fight interview:

“There’s only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hok, and that’s Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as Hokit prepares to face Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327, the narrative is straightforward: an undefeated prospect versus an established contender. Can Josh Hokit’s surge of momentum hold up when facing a seasoned veteran? Let us know in the comments below!