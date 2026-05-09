What Is Joshua Van’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Joshua Van has risen quickly in the flyweight division, as he became the champion late last year by defeating Alexandre Pantoja. Although the vast majority of the MMA community wasn’t satisfied with the fight because of how it ended, the fighter from Myanmar is champion nonetheless. And that’s bound to affect his paychecks from the UFC.

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While it remains unclear how much the 24-year-old flyweight is making in his upcoming fight, that doesn’t mean his entire career in the UFC is a mystery. So, before he defends his title for the first time at UFC 328’s co-main event on Saturday night against Japan’s Tatsuro Taira, find out how much Van’s net worth is and more.

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What is Joshua Van’s Net Worth?

Even though a precise number isn’t associated with Joshua Van’s net worth, some sources have claimed that ‘The Fearless’ is worth $1.5 million as of 2026. So far, the 24-year-old has fought ten times in the UFC. And much of his net worth appears to have been accumulated from his fights in the UFC.

In addition to his base paychecks, though, Joshua Van has won one ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus, which came against Brandon Royval at UFC 317. And since it was in 2025, the new bonus structure wasn’t in place. Meaning, he made an additional $50K instead of the new $100K.

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In any case, his other sources of income involve sponsorships and endorsements. But if you’ve been wondering how much the 24-year-old earned per fight, you’re in luck.

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Joshua Van’s Career Earnings

The UFC flyweight champion started his MMA career in October 2021, making his debut in Fury FC. Although details about his pay under Fury FC are scarce, he continued fighting there until December 2022, when he became the promotion’s flyweight champion by defeating Cleveland McLean.

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And from there, his career skyrocketed. He made his debut in the UFC in June 2023 in a fight against Zhalgas Zhumagulov. In that bout, Van made $24,000 in base pay, according to Sporty Salaries. He was then matched against Kevin Borjas, when he made $48,000.

His third bout was against Felipe Bunes, where Joshua Van collected a $60K paycheck. In his next fight, however, Van met Charles Johnson and lost the fight. He reportedly made $38,000 to show, but since he lost, Van missed out on the win bonus. This was his first and only career defeat in the UFC.

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He bounced back with a win over Édgar Cháirez, where he collected $100,000 for the bout. In the following bout, he defeated Cody Durden and got paid approximately $103,000 in total. The winning ways continued against Rei Tsuruya, where he made at least $120,000.

Next, when he fought Bruno Gustavo da Silva in June 2025, the 24-year-old made a career-high purse from the fight at the time. According to reports, he collected $156,000. At UFC 317, he defeated Royval and collected $220,000, including the Fight of the Night bonus.

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And finally, in his last fight against Alexandre Pantoja, where he became the champion, Van reportedly made a sum of $1.28 million, inclusive of everything.

Joshua Van’s Professional Career

Born in Hakha, Myanmar, Van migrated to the US and started his MMA career. He turned professional in 2021 and fought under the Fury FC banner, racking up an impressive record of 7-1, even winning the flyweight title inside the promotion. In 2023, he joined the roster in the UFC and has since racked up a record of 9-1, becoming the UFC flyweight champion in his tenth fight.

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What are the brands endorsed by Joshua Van?

Beyond his fight purses, Joshua Van has built an additional stream of income through brand partnerships and sponsorships. He is associated with Yummi Sushi, a growing restaurant chain with multiple locations across the United States, reflecting his rising profile outside the octagon.

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Van has also teamed up with Monster Energy, a major player in combat sports sponsorships, as well as ODD SOX, known for its bold and creative apparel. These endorsements not only boost his overall earnings but also highlight his increasing marketability as a fighter.

Joshua Van’s House and Cars

For the most part, Joshua Van maintains a low profile. So, getting an exact idea of his assets is difficult. However, after his win at UFC 316, the 24-year-old bought his mother a new house in Houston, fulfilling his childhood promise. And that appears to be his sole residential asset as of now.

As for his ride, in late 2025, an Instagram post from Parkway Chevrolet from the Houston, Texas area revealed that Van had bought a brand new truck. In the picture, Van appears to be picking up a new 2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, which is worth around $54,000 and $60,000, depending on the model and features.

Clearly, Joshua Van has achieved a lot at a very young age. And hopefully, as his career progresses, his achievements and net worth will continue growing as well.