What Is Julius Walker’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring the UFC Star’s Family Roots

Julius ‘Juice Box’ Walker is still early in his UFC run, but his path already reads like a long road compressed into a short time. He’s 7–1 as a pro, debuted in the Octagon in February 2025, and now steps into a short-notice test against veteran Dustin Jacoby at UFC Fight Night 266 on February 7.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the bigger question fans keep circling is simpler: who is Walker away from the cage? While he has yet to reach major star status inside the Octagon, let’s trace the lines back and explore the origins of ‘Juice Box’!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Julius Walker’s ethnicity and nationality?

Walker was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and he’s American by nationality. That part is clear. He later settled in Springfield, Missouri, where he trains with Team Fusion under head coach Brad Montgomery, alongside coaches Austin Clem, Taylor Ramsdell, and Will Grover.

Ethnicity, though? Walker hasn’t publicly spoken about his ethnic background. There are no interviews, social posts, or official bios where he pins down heritage or ancestry.

In the UFC.com Q&A, he pointed to a moment that changed his perspective: “I think my UFC debut against Alonzo Menifield was a pivotal fight in my career. Going the distance in a back-and-forth fight with a seasoned UFC veteran was extremely important for me and helped show me what I am going to become capable of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julius Walker (@yourfavoritejuice_box) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What does that tell you about his roots? Not lineage, but mindset. That same thread runs through his life outside MMA. Julius Walker played college basketball at Drury University. In high school, he was all-state in basketball and soccer and set Greenwood Laboratory School’s all-time scoring record with 2,235 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He also names his heroes in practical terms. In the Q&A, Walker said his favorite fighter is Nick Diaz because of the persona and style, and outside of fighting, “Kobe Bryant is my all-time favorite athlete,” with his grandfather Pete White as another hero for “his determination and work ethic.” That’s a pretty clean snapshot of the values he’s chasing: edge, grind, and discipline. So where does faith land in his life?

What is Julius Walker’s religion?

Julius Walker hasn’t publicly shared any details about his religion. No statements, no faith-based posts, no interviews framing belief as part of his routine. What he has shared is what he cares about using his platform for. In the UFC.com Q&A, Walker said, “I would use my platform to encourage those dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues to speak up and seek support, and to support organizations with a similar mission.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So when he steps in on short notice against Dustin Jacoby on February 7, this isn’t just about a record or a name on the marquee. It’s a checkpoint. Can ‘Juice Box’ turn those values of grind, discipline, and the willingness to be tested into a statement against a seasoned veteran? Or does the gap in experience widen the picture of how much room there is still to climb?